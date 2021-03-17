Tennis Skorts Are the Trend Princess Diana Did Better Than Anyone Else—And They're Finally Back

Out of all the gowns and tiaras that Princess Diana donned during the 1980s and 1990s, it's hard to choose just one iconic style moment that tops the rest. Actually, there are three, in my humble opinion. The first is none other than her over-the-top, puffy-sleeved wedding dress. The second is the black "breakup dress." Yes, that one. The last? Her legendary tennis skort outfit. It might not be quite as flashy, but it's inspiring the 2021 trend that I'm planning to wear all spring and summer long.
At the time when Princess Diana wore her baggy cardigan, tennis skirt with shorts underneath, and tube socks look, it stirred up some drama. It hit a few inches shorter above the knee (compared to her usual tea-length pleated skirts)—the audacity!—but I like to think it was her confidence in the outfit that ruffled some feathers. Now, tennis skorts are coming back more popular than ever before, and you don't need to have a racquet and reservation at the courts to rock it. You can pair the versatile skirt-short bottom with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers á la Princess Di, or choose a more brunch-ready route with a blazer and pearls.
From longer options to punchy prints, these 11 stylish tennis skorts will have you ready and inspired to turn back the clock.
It doesn't get any more classic than white and a silhouette that's just a little bit flared out.
Apparently, tennis skorts aren't the only thing coming back. Neon? We're also fully on board. This bright green skort is a statement piece.
When in doubt, black goes with everything. Spanx knows exactly how to shape and flatter a woman's body for a comfy, confident fit, even with a skirt.
Lilly Pulitzer's tennis collection is everything we could dream of, especially this bright pattern that's begging for a breakfast date with the girls.
The tummy control on the waistband of this cult-fave athletic skort is enough to have us snag every single color. It's offered in more than one length option.
A scallop trim makes this skort an absolute no-brainer. Once again, Lilly Pulitzer has us in tennis skort heaven.
Pretty in pink just found a whole new space in our closet. Make it a look with a matching top.
Feel like you're "not a skort person?" Give the trend an edge by picking a cool camo option like this one that boasts a flattering length.
For the fitness enthusiasts, you can't beat this flouncy Nike skort with longer shorts underneath. That way everything stays covered.
This skort is basic and versatile without being boring. The lightweight design includes a wide, supportive waistband.
Cheetah print isn't going anywhere, so why not go all in with hot pink while you're at it? We're sold.
