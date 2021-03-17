Tennis Skorts Are the Trend Princess Diana Did Better Than Anyone Else—And They're Finally Back

At the time when Princess Diana wore her baggy cardigan, tennis skirt with shorts underneath, and tube socks look, it stirred up some drama. It hit a few inches shorter above the knee (compared to her usual tea-length pleated skirts)—the audacity!—but I like to think it was her confidence in the outfit that ruffled some feathers. Now, tennis skorts are coming back more popular than ever before, and you don't need to have a racquet and reservation at the courts to rock it. You can pair the versatile skirt-short bottom with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers á la Princess Di, or choose a more brunch-ready route with a blazer and pearls.