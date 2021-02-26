I Can’t Stop Wearing These $25 Sneakers from Target

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over the past year, my wardrobe has definitely been made up of more and more athleisure wear as my nicer clothes just hang in my closet and dressier shoes collect dust. Thus, began my search for a pair of casual shoes that were a little more polished than my Adidas Ultraboost but still provide the same level of comfort.

My search took me longer than anticipated because many pairs of sneakers were well over $100 and I wasn't sure I wanted to commit to such a high price tag. Plus, many were a little too wild for my taste. I wanted them to be cute and causal, but not too clunky or brightly colored. As soon as I came across the Brittin Sneakers from Universal Thread at Target, I added them to my cart immediately. I fell in love with the subtle spotted print as well as the $25 price tag.

When they arrived on my doorstep a few days later and I opened the box, I was pleasantly surprised to find that they looked even better in person that in the pictures. They're very lightweight with just the right amount of height and feature a memory foam insole with additional padding around the ankle for maximum comfort. I often have issues with blisters from sneakers but have not had any issues with these shoes.

From leggings to jeans and even casual dresses, I've found that these sneakers are perfect to throw on with almost anything for a comfortable and casual look. In addition to the brown spotted print I chose, they are also available in a solid white and a matte white with colored accents. I'm already planning on purchasing the white pair to transition into spring and summer because I now know they're worth every penny.

Image zoom Credit: Target