I Get So Many Compliments Whenever I Wear These Under-$100 Classic White Sneakers
White sneakers are the basic wardrobe staple that somehow traverses the gap between casual and dressed-up with as much grace as the lead ballerina in The Nutcracker. They also master the balance of cool, confident, and unbothered as well as Dolly Parton's Steel Magnolias character, Truvy Jones. Basically, everyone needs a pair of classic white sneakers, and I've got just the pair that you'll throw on with everything, wear until they fall apart (which is no easy feat), and replace again and again. They also happen to be the most classic of all, and I can't even count how many times I've received compliments when I'm wearing them.
You might recognize Superga canvas sneakers. They're the chosen favorite pair of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and they were also frequently seen decades ago on her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. So, you could say they hit a royal note. What makes these simple everyday sneakers special is their versatility. You can wear them with relaxed bumming-around-the-house clothes, casual daywear, and even breezy summer dresses and skirts—which you bet I do. All of the above. Oh, and they're only $65.
While Superga offers dozens of varieties, colors, and patterns of the classic silhouette, you can't beat crisp white. It goes with everything and can be easily thrown in the wash with some stain remover and bleach. (Many shoppers note that some Superga styles, especially the platforms, tend to run large, so read through reviews of your chosen shoe and consider sizing down.)
If you're looking for a pair of shoes that perfectly balance cute and comfy and work for all seasons, Superga 2750 Cotu Sneakers might be the ones to add to your online cart. Trust me, they'll pay for themselves in wears. Shop my favorite pairs below.
Related Items
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White Sneakers
This is the best-selling silhouette. They’re low to the ground, super comfortable, and can be easily packed into a suitcase. You won’t have to even think about what shoes will go with everything on your trip. The answer is easy: these. Choose from many colors and patterns. (Princess Diana preferred the navy.)
BUY WHITE: $65; nordstrom.com
BUY NAVY: $65; nordstrom.com
Superga 2790 Platform Sneakers
I’ve grown to love this platform version of the traditional Superga sneaker, because I feel like it adds a little bit more of a “cool-girl factor.” And who doesn’t love a couple extra inches of height! They’re just as comfortable and easy to walk in as the others. These also come in many colors and patterns.
BUY WHITE: $80; nordstrom.com
BUY NAVY: $80; nordstrom.com
Superga 2790 Rope White Platform Sneakers
And I just couldn’t resist including this incredibly pretty and summer-ready pair of platform Supergas that feature a raffia-wrapped sole. I mean, how cute?
BUY IT: $89; superga-usa.com