Eyelet is Summer's Favorite Fabric. Here's How to Wear it
There’s nothing new about it: Eyelet originated some 500 years ago in the Czech Republic and was embraced with zeal in Victorian-Era Europe (primarily used in undergarments and trims). But the lightweight cotton fabric is so well-suited for stiflingly hot summer days that it’s almost hard to believe that it wasn’t created by a Southern woman in the first place. Defined by small, finished holes pierced into a design, eyelet is often associated with girlish frocks and precious blouses (remember Brigitte Bardot’s pink gingham-and-eyelet tea-length wedding dress?). But if you think that’s all eyelet is good for, think again. As far as we’re concerned, choose the right pieces and you’ll never outgrow the decorative fabric. Here are five current ways to embrace the old-school classic.
A Flirty Jumpsuit
Black eyelet wears well further into late summer and even early fall (we all know September and October are still hot as blue blazes anyway). This one comes in petite, regular, and tall sizes.
J. Crew Ruffle Jumpsuit in Embroidered Eyelet in Black
BUY IT: $67; jcrew.com
Tailored Shorts
Shorts, but make them party-worthy (when we’re allowed to have those again). The tie-waist and eyelet details make all the difference.
A New Day Women's High-Rise Eyelet Paperbag Shorts in Coral
BUY THEM: $25; target.com
A Structured Top
The bateau neckline and boxy cut keep this white eyelet blouse from floating into “too precious” territory.
Brooks Brothers Cotton Eyelet Blouse
BUY IT: $66; brooksbrothers.com
A Sweet Swimsuit
So we cheated a little bit on this one—technically, it’s not eyelet in the purest sense of the word. But the eyelet-inspired design on this one-piece was so clever that we just couldn’t leave it out of the lineup.
J. Crew Scalloped Ruffle One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit in Laser-Cut Eyelet in Bright Papaya
BUY IT: $128; jcrew.com
A Preppy Headband
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: 2020 is the year of the hair accessory, and headbands are the reigning queen. We’re fans of this flyaway-taming one.
Lele Sadoughi White Eyelet Headband
BUY IT: $65; lelesadoughi.com