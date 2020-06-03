18 Summer Dresses with Pockets

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 03, 2020
Credit: Madewell

It's an unspoken rule that if someone compliments your dress and it has pockets, the only appropriate response is, "Thanks! It has pockets!" I don't make the rules, but ask any other dress-wearing adult and they'll agree. It's just the way it is. Pockets are to dresses what salt is to watermelon: a slice of watermelon is delightful on its own, but sprinkle a little salt on that bad boy and bam! You've got a reason for celebration. I love a sturdy, strong-enough-to-hold-my-phone pocket, but in a pinch, even a flimsy, decorative afterthought of a pocket is still comforting, should I need a place to stash a handful of Cheez-Its or do something with my hands in an impromptu photo shoot. Summer is the season of dresses, so we've rounded up 18 picks with pockets that you can happily wear all season long.

Linen-Blend V-Neck Button-Front Mini Dress in Antique Coral

Credit: Madewell

BUY IT: $108; madewell.com

Tie-Belt Maxi Tee Dress in Black Jack

Credit: Old Navy

BUY IT: $35; oldnavy.com

Pom-Pom Dress in Cotton Voile in Neon Flamingo

Credit: J. Crew

BUY IT: $64; jcrew.com

Who What Wear Women's Long Sleeve Shift Dress in Beige

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $37; target.com

Rachel Parcell Everyday Shirtdress in Red Barbados

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $70; nordstrom.com

Jersey Swing Dress for Women in Ocean Storm

Credit: Old Navy

BUY IT: $17; oldnavy.com

Pintuck Sundress in Stripe

Credit: Madewell

BUY IT: $80; madewell.com

Sleeveless Striped Linen-Blend Fit & Flare Dress for Women in Navy Stripe

Credit: Old Navy

BUY IT: $45; oldnavy.com

Shirtdress in Tossed Bouquet Print in Natural Red

Credit: J. Crew

BUY IT: $94; jcrew.com

Who What Wear Women's Puff 3/4 Sleeve Button-Down Dress in White

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $37; target.com

Universal Thread Women's Pleated Sleeveless Dress in Rust

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $21; target.com

Button-Waist Wrap Midi Dress in Lighthouse

Credit: Madewell

BUY IT: $109; madewell.com

Universal Thread Women's Short Sleeve Crewneck Smocked Gauze Shift Dress in Blush

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $30; target.com

MEROKEETY Women's T-Shirt Midi Dress in Olive

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $28; amazon.com

1901 Eyelet Fit and Flare Dress in White

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $89; nordstrom.com

Printed Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress for Women in White Floral

Credit: Old Navy

BUY IT: $40; oldnavy.com

Eliza J High/Low Fit & Flare Dress in Blush

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $68; nordstrom.com

PIZOFF Women's Summer Floral Midi Dress

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $21; amazon.com

OUGES Women's Short Sleeve Skater Dress in Black

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $28; amazon.com

By Southern Living Editors