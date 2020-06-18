The Trending $20 T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Live In All Year Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pulling on your favorite t-shirt dress is the equivalent of using a store-bought pie crust. Because, why waste time trying on dozens of outfits that you don’t even like? Or rolling, and rolling, and rolling pie crust dough only for it to go kaput during the blind bake? Both make our lives so much easier, as long as you find the best match.

When it comes to picking the perfect t-shirt dress, it’s all about keeping things simple, streamlined, and versatile. We like a flattering length above the knee, super soft fabric with a touch of stretch, and an array of basic colors that we can mix and match with jean jackets, wedges, belts, sneakers, and anything in our closet that can make our favorite dress feel like new every week—sometimes twice a week, if we're being real. (Oh, and tricking everyone into not thinking we’re outfit repeaters.)

The one t-shirt dress on the market that we’ve found to fit all of the above factors at a super affordable price: Amazon’s best-selling Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Swing Dress. Made with a jersey-inspired fabric that’s both comfortable and flattering, this versatile dress does all the good things for your body, budget, and busy morning grind. It takes the thinking out of getting dressed, and that’s exactly the kind of support we need.

Ringing in at just $20, this dress is bound to be a new staple piece in your wardrobe, which has us glad it comes in 14 different colors and patterns that you can rotate between for ultimate ease. Everyone deserves to have a dependable “It dress,” so consider a match made. Shop it here. (We’re la-la-loving the stripes and olive green.)

WATCH: The Housedress is Officially Back, and We Are Here For It