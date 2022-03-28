Target and Stoney Clover Lane Just Announced a Colorful Collaboration
Over the years, we've come to love the fun collaborations Target has brought us with some of our favorite brands like Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines, and more. Just in time for summer, Target has announced yet another colorful collaboration that will debut on April 2. They've teamed up with accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane to drop a new limited-edition collection that will include more than 300 pieces of apparel, accessories, swimwear, beauty essentials, and outdoor items.
Sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer founded Stoney Clover Lane in 2009. One of the brand's signature features that customers have come to love is the customizable options they offer—something that will be included in the Target collection. Kits and individual patches will be available to help customers create their own unique pieces and express their personal style. Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Target Jill Sando said in a press release, "We know our guests are increasingly looking for unique ways to show off their personal style, and Stoney Clover Lane is a brand we've had our eye on for a while, since they are known for their customizable pieces."
Clothing and swim pieces in the collection will range in size from XXS to 4X. The price range for the collection ranges from $2 to $160, with most items priced at less than $20. The collection will be available on target.com April 2 at 2 a.m. CST and in most Target stores that same day, while supplies last. You can preview our favorite pieces from the collaboration below and see all of the pieces that will be available on target.com.
Related Items
Stoney Clover Lane x Target 3pc Packing Cube Set Pink/Orange/Light Yellow
The trio of packing cubes includes a small, medium, and large pouch that are cute on their own or can be customized with patches from the collection.
$25; target.com
Stoney Clover Lane x Target White Backpack
A gold zipper is just the finishing touch this white backpack needs. It has adjustable straps as well as a main pocket, front pocket, and side pocket for organization.
$30; target.com
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Light Pink Letter Patches
Whether you want to add an initial, a word, or a name, patches can be used to customize pieces in the collection.
$5 per patch; target.com
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Olive & June Nail Polish in Rosie Flamingo
Another one of our favorite brands, Olive & June, is also a part of the collection.
$8; target.com
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Reusable Makeup Remover Cloth
Also available in pink, these reusable cloths are made to help remove makeup with just water. They're great for traveling, guest bathrooms, and more.
$5; target.com
Stoney Clover Lane x Target 21" Carry On Spinner Suitcase Light Pink
Cute on its own or with added patches, you can travel in style on both long and short trips with this spinner suitcase that has TSA-approved locks.
$100; target.com
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Women's Short Sleeve Ruffle Dress
This ruffle dress with pockets can easily be dressed up or down, making it the ideal vacation dress.
$25; target.com
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Punch Needle Embroidery Kit
From needles and thread to the hoop and more, this kit includes everything you need to create three embroidered designs.
$15; target.com