Game day in the South comes with a dress code: Sundresses win in warm-weather, boots rule the fall, and team colors are always a given. Since 2017, there has been another rule to factor into the game day-style equation: what purses and bags you're allowed to bring into the stadium. The new security-enhancing rule requires that the bag you bring into the stadium falls into one of three categories: Clear tote bags that measure up to 12" x 6" x 12," purses that measure up to 4.5" x 6.5," and 1-gallon freezer bags.

Now, we may not agree on much around here when it comes to football (Dawgs and Gators don't see eye-to-eye, and Lord knows that's never going to happen between the Tide and the Tigers), but we can all agree on one thing: There is no way we're going to ruin our game day outfit by carrying a gallon freezer bag. Bench the Ziploc, and take one of these cute stadium-approved purses to the football game instead!