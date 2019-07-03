Stadium-Approved Bags to Bring to Football Games This Fall

By Southern Living Editors Updated September 07, 2021
Credit: Etsy / SprinkledWithPink

Game day in the South comes with a dress code: Sundresses win in warm-weather, boots rule the fall, and team colors are always a given. Since 2017, there has been another rule to factor into the game day-style equation: what purses and bags you're allowed to bring into the stadium. The new security-enhancing rule requires that the bag you bring into the stadium falls into one of three categories: Clear tote bags that measure up to 12" x 6" x 12," purses that measure up to 4.5" x 6.5," and 1-gallon freezer bags. 

Now, we may not agree on much around here when it comes to football (Dawgs and Gators don't see eye-to-eye, and Lord knows that's never going to happen between the Tide and the Tigers), but we can all agree on one thing: There is no way we're going to ruin our game day outfit by carrying a gallon freezer bag. Bench the Ziploc, and take one of these cute stadium-approved purses to the football game instead!

1 of 9

KAVIAR Clear Purse

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $45; amazon.com

The gold hardware and leather trim on this bag are sure to match any game day outfit.

2 of 9

Monogram Stadium Bag

Credit: Etsy / SprinkledWithPink

BUY IT: $34.99; etsy.com

Customize this bag with a monogram in your team colors and be ready to receive all of the compliments on your cohesive ensemble.

3 of 9

Bucket Bag Purse

Credit: Etsy / shopclearlee

BUY IT: $44; etsy.com

What's not to love about this fun clear bucket bag. No need to bring a set of pom poms when you've got tassels on your bag!

4 of 9

Stud Purse

Credit: Etsy / LEOandANGELINE

BUY IT: $56; etsy.com

Add a little edge to your game day outfit with this studded clear bag. You can order a canvas or leather strap in a variety of colors too.

5 of 9

Transport Shoulder and Crossbody Bag

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com

For all our big purse girls out there, try this transport tote that's still within SEC guidelines. It even comes with a crossbody strap, and a pouch where you can store your ID and wallet for safe-keeping.

6 of 9

Jelly Handbag

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com

We're loving the top-handle on this clear bag. It's available in six different colors, so you can be sure it matches your game day spirit.

7 of 9

Snakeskin Chain Shoulder Bag

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $16.31; amazon.com

Bring on the charm with this snakeskin shoulder bag. The circular shape makes it a fun switch from your typical square or rectangular bag.

8 of 9

Hook 'Em Clear Stadium Purse

Credit: etsy.com

BUY IT: $27.14, etsy.com

A simple box silhouette and top clasp give this charmer ladylike appeal. Not a Texas fan? It's also available with other college chants.

9 of 9

Monogrammed Clear Stadium Tote

Credit: Etsy / TSKMonograms

BUY IT: $20, etsy.com

Customized team color trim and monogram embroidery gives this pretty tote serious style points.

By Southern Living Editors