Pogues and Kooks Rejoice! Sperry's Outer Banks-Inspired Capsule Collection Is Here

Ahead of the premiere of season two of Outer Banks, Sperry has partnered with Netflix to create a footwear collection for men and women based on the hit series. From seersucker-lined AOs for Kooks to distressed sneakers for Pogues, there is something for fans from both sides of the island.

Available now, the Sperry x Outer Banks collection is imbued with character details and show storylines. Take Kook style to a new level with a special edition Authentic Original boat shoe (BUY IT: $94.95; sperry.com) with gold foil details, laser etched designs, and a rubber outsole printed with an aerial view of the ocean.

Sperry Authentic Original Topsider Outer Banks Credit: Sperry

For the more casual treasure seeker, a slip-on canvas sneaker for men and women reflects the relaxed vibe of Pogue life. Webbing details on the women's Crest Vibe sneaker (BUY IT: $64.99; sperry.com) are inspired by Kiara's bracelet, while the license plates of John B's van are recreated on the heel tags of the men's sneaker, which also features a treasure map print on the shoes' insoles. (BUY IT: $64.95; sperry.com).

Sperry Crest Vibe sneaker Outer Banks Credit: Sperry

"This capsule collection with Netflix is very exciting for us here at Sperry. Our brand is very native to the show and its setting on the water, and the surf and preppy style of the product resonates with our customers. On top of that, tapping into the show's fans for this collection enables us to reach a young audience," Elizabeth Drori, Chief Marketing Officer for Sperry, said in a news release.

To complement the launch, Sperry is also hosting an online contest where fans can enter to win a treasure of their own: $1,000 and a year's worth of free shoes.