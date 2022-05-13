Credit: Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx Launched the White Pants of Your Dreams Just in Time for Summer

They've been seven years in the making,
By Nina Huang May 13, 2022
White pants and dresses might be the unofficial uniform of summer, but wearing them can be a headache if the pieces are flimsy or see-through. Enter: Spanx. The iconic Atlanta-based clothing and shapewear brand has finally found a solution to see-through white pants in its new On-the-Go Collection made with Silver Lining Technology, which has been seven years in the making.

The new line, which includes a kick-flare style pant, an ankle-cut slim pant, and two shorts styles either in a 6- or 4-inch length, are created with the brand's patent-pending Silver Lining Technology that makes the styles 100 percent opaque. With Silver Lining Technology, you can completely forget about any mishaps from see-through pants and can move around freely without worrying about a thing. Yet the opacity isn't all that make these styles worth it: The pants themselves are so flattering and buttery soft to wear, they're worth adding to any closet as a year-round staple. 

All four styles are made with Spanx's famous pull-on design that offers a completely smooth front and come with back pockets that are big enough to hold essentials like your keys, phone, and cardholder. Better yet, they come in a range of sizes, from petite to tall inseams and sizes ranging from XS to 3X. We can already imagine pairing them with a floral blouse, an eyelet top, or a classic T-shirt, denim jacket, and comfy heels for a casual weekend dinner. 

Go ahead and shop the pants with Spanx's new Silver Lining Technology below before summer officially rolls around. 

