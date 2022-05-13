Spanx Launched the White Pants of Your Dreams Just in Time for Summer
White pants and dresses might be the unofficial uniform of summer, but wearing them can be a headache if the pieces are flimsy or see-through. Enter: Spanx. The iconic Atlanta-based clothing and shapewear brand has finally found a solution to see-through white pants in its new On-the-Go Collection made with Silver Lining Technology, which has been seven years in the making.
The new line, which includes a kick-flare style pant, an ankle-cut slim pant, and two shorts styles either in a 6- or 4-inch length, are created with the brand's patent-pending Silver Lining Technology that makes the styles 100 percent opaque. With Silver Lining Technology, you can completely forget about any mishaps from see-through pants and can move around freely without worrying about a thing. Yet the opacity isn't all that make these styles worth it: The pants themselves are so flattering and buttery soft to wear, they're worth adding to any closet as a year-round staple.
Spanx Silver Lining Technology Collection
All four styles are made with Spanx's famous pull-on design that offers a completely smooth front and come with back pockets that are big enough to hold essentials like your keys, phone, and cardholder. Better yet, they come in a range of sizes, from petite to tall inseams and sizes ranging from XS to 3X. We can already imagine pairing them with a floral blouse, an eyelet top, or a classic T-shirt, denim jacket, and comfy heels for a casual weekend dinner.
Go ahead and shop the pants with Spanx's new Silver Lining Technology below before summer officially rolls around.