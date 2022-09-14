We're Calling It: Spanx's Best-Selling Flare Jeans Are The Ultra-Comfy Must-Have For Fall
Even with a closet full of jeans, trousers, and joggers, we all have that one pair we wear on repeat. But those go-to pants that look put together with any top, can be dressed up or down for virtually any occasion, and are comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time are hard to find. Luckily, Spanx combined style, versatility, and comfort into one timeless design that's perfect for fall.
The Spanx Flare Jeans can take you from the office to happy hours to tailgates in one fell swoop. They can be easily styled with sneakers, boots, clogs, and heels to carry you from one event to another. Spending your day at work? Throw on your favorite blazer and loafers. And when you're heading to the Saturday game day party, a trusty sweatshirt, puffer zest, and these jeans are all you need.
The leg-lengthening flare jeans are made from comfortable, stretchy denim that won't dig into your waist throughout the day. In fact, the pull-on design nixes the need for a button and zipper altogether, offering the same feel as your favorite leggings or slim-fit joggers. Its high-rise fit holds in place, and it's even outfitted with hidden core-shaping and booty-lifting technology, according to the brand. Plus, you can easily machine wash and dry them, unlike most denim.
One shopper said, "They are slimming, butt-lifting, and there's no added bulk from pockets or a button in the front. But they look just like regular jeans!" They also noted that the jeans don't lose their shape or slide throughout the day.
The jeans come in petite, regular, and tall lengths ranging in sizes from XS to 3X. Just make a note that the jeans are full length (perfect for heeled boots), but several reviewers said they got them hemmed after trying them on.
If your fall wardrobe is in need of a fresh pair of jeans, head to Spanx to shop its flare style that's sure to look put together wherever you go.