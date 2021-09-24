Spanx Released Another Pair of Universally Flattering Leggings Just in Time for Fall
We all know and love Spanx. There's not much to dislike about a brand that's all about making women feel their most confident. For a long time, Spanx was synonymous with mamas putting on their Sunday best and shimmying on a pair of Spanx so their dresses fit just right.
Now Spanx has taken a new role in the fashion world producing everything from workwear to athleisure. If I could, I would purchase practically everything on the site. I'm personally a huge fan of their faux leather leggings – first launched in 2015 – that have broken the internet repeatedly. It seems like every time the leggings come back in stock, they're sold out again within a few days.
Spanx has released a suede version of its best-selling leather legging just in time for fall, and I am willing to bet they are just as magical as the original ones. I purchased the faux leather leggings last year and wore them multiple times a week – they're that good.
There are so many things to love about the Spanx legging, but it all comes down to the cut and fit of them. Unlike other leggings, the waistband will not roll down. Spanx's signature contoured Power Waistband is there to stay and make you feel extra comfortable all day, while still flattering your figure. Because of the comfortable high-waisted band, you don't need to worry about pulling up these leggings every time you stand up.
Putting on a pair of Spanx faux leather leggings is like putting on your favorite pair of jeans that hug you just right, but even more comfortable. The leggings are lined with a silky, stretchy material that makes you want to live in them all day, while still feeling stylish.
A few things to note before purchasing these leg-shaping wonders: The leggings will stretch a bit over time, but you can buy your normal size. They're worth the SPANX shimmy, as Spanx says on its site. Be sure to follow the wash instructions for your leggings to keep them looking brand new. I wash my leggings inside out, on a low tumble and cold water setting, then air dry them.
You truly can't go wrong buying a pair of these, whether it's the new Spanx faux suede leggings or the original leather leggings, you're sure to be strutting down the street in style, while feeling comfortable enough to curl up on the couch for a nap.
