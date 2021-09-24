Spanx Released Another Pair of Universally Flattering Leggings Just in Time for Fall

There are so many things to love about the Spanx legging, but it all comes down to the cut and fit of them. Unlike other leggings, the waistband will not roll down. Spanx's signature contoured Power Waistband is there to stay and make you feel extra comfortable all day, while still flattering your figure. Because of the comfortable high-waisted band, you don't need to worry about pulling up these leggings every time you stand up.