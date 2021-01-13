Amazon's Top-Rated Silk Pajamas for Your Best Night of Sleep Ever
Sweet dreams ahead.
There's nothing like a new pair of soft, silky pajamas to help you achieve the best night of sleep you've had in a while. Whether you prefer long sleeves, short sleeves, shorts, or pants, there is sure to be a set of silk sleepwear that you'll love on this best-sellers list. New sleepwear from Amazon can be on your doorstep in as little as two days thanks to the convenience of Prime shipping. Rest assured you'll be on your way to a better night's sleep in no time. Plus, each of these silk pajama sets comes in at under $50. These are the pajama sets that have earned the top reviews from Amazon shoppers:
Best Long Sleeve with Pants Silk Pajama Set: LONXU Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Button Down Sleepwear
Best Short Sleeve with Pants Silk Pajama Set: Lavenderi Women's Short Sleeve Classic Satin Pajama Set
Best Short Sleeve with Shorts Silk Pajama Set: SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-Piece Pj Sets
Best All-in-One Silk Pajama Set: SheIn Women's 7pcs Pajama Set
Best Silk Robe: Women's Pure Short Silky Robe
Best Silk Nightgown: SIORO Silk Nightgown for Women
BUY IT: $28.98; amazon.com
Reviewers agree this pretty and comfortable pajama set is comparable to sleepwear from other more expensive brands. The set, which includes a button-down shirt and pants with an elastic waist, is available in 10 solid color choices.
BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
This sleepwear set comes in 22 different colors in a variety of solids and patterns. For best results, it's recommended to wash these pajamas in cool water and dry on low heat.
BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com
A short sleeve top with shorts made from a silky-smooth fabric is the perfect sleepwear solution for those who tend to get warm while sleeping. Piping on each piece adds a sophisticated touch while the soft material ensures maximum comfort.
BUY IT: $40.99; amazon.com
This sleepwear set includes seven matching satin silk pieces that can be mixed and matched to create multiple different looks. The pieces included in the pajama set are a tank top, a shirt, a pair of shorts, a pair of pants, a hair tie, an eye mask, and a bag to keep everything in.
BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com
Available in 28 colors, this lightweight robe features flowing sleeves and side pockets. Interior ties and an exterior belt ensure the robe will stay in place.
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
This soft and silky knee-length nightgown has 3/4-length sleeves and offers a loose fit for ultimate comfort. Reviewers love the luxurious feel of the fabric and agree that it washes and dries well.