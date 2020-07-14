Just Wait, You'll Be Living In This Super Popular Short-Sleeve Amazon Dress With Pockets
Throwing on a breezy dress is the equivalent of making your go-to weeknight dinner (we meet again, crock-pot tacos) or picking your signature nail color at the salon (good to see you, Funny Bunny). It's easy, dependable, and doesn't take too much brain power to make a decision you know you'll be happy with.
Yet somehow, finding a great basic dress is more simply said than done—until you find the perfect one, that is—and we're making a case for the most affordable, flattering, and easygoing throw-on dress found on Amazon. Meet your new wardrobe staple: a short-sleeve little number that hits perfectly at the top of the knee, cinches you in with an empire waist, and has pockets. Because, pockets are fun! Skim over one rave review after another (and photos for reference) to see why it's been dubbed a longtime best-seller.
With over 4,000 Amazon reviewers, the top-selling DB MOON Casual Short-Sleeve Empire Waist Dress is the type of loyal that we like to see in our best friends. It never fails us and shows up when we need it most. In this case, on any given day, from your busiest Tuesday to your most low-key Saturday. It is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, making it super inclusive for all body types. Plus, it comes in 25 different color options, which means you can stock up on as many as you'd like—may we recommend classic black and trendy army green?
Shoppers love that it has more shape than your basic swing dress, nipping in just above the natural waist; and it falls at an appropriate length to fit any occasion. So if you're in need of an all-purpose garment for your closet, look no further. You can shop the dress on Amazon here.
Ah, now if we could only find a haircut as dependable as this dress...here's to wishful thinking.