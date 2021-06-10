Rifle Paper Co. Teamed Up With Summersalt To Release Their First-Ever Swim Collection
We love a good collaboration, and we can't think of a better team for summer than Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt. Florida-based Rifle Paper Co. is known for their bright floral patterns while Summersalt is known for the high quality, data-backed swim designs that help women feel confident and joyful. The new limited-edition collection, which will be first-ever swim collection for Rifle Paper Co., combines best-selling Summersalt silhouettes with signature Rifle Paper Co. florals.
When speaking about the collection, Rifle Paper Co. co-founder Anna Bond said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt swim collection and hope the styles allow customers to express their personality and style, adding cheer to summer days and memories to come. It is a dream to bring a few of my favorite prints to life in a new swim collection for women and children." Summersalt co-founder, CEO, and president Lori Coulter shared, "Florals are a big trend, and we wanted to do something special with them this summer. We knew it had to be with Rifle Paper Co. because no one does hand-painted florals better. Our best-selling silhouettes in their iconic prints? It's a match made in heaven."
The collection features 15 styles in a range of three different Rifle Paper Co. patterns: Garden Party, Marguerite, and Menagerie. Offerings for women include a size-inclusive range from 2 to 22 and XS to 2X. For children, sizes are 0M to 24M, 2T to 6T, and 7 to 12. Prices for the pieces range from $45.00 to $125.00. You can browse and shop the entire collection now at riflepaperco.com and summersalt.com.
Related Items
The Sidestroke One-Piece in Garden Party
BUY IT: $125.00; riflepaperco.com
The Sidestroke one-shoulder swimsuit is Summersalt's best-selling silhouette, for good reason. The figure-flattering style offers full support and diagonal seaming.
The Ruched Swim Skirt in Marguerite
BUY IT: $75.00; riflepaperco.com
This pull-on skirt features Marguerite blooms in a flattering wrap style and is made from the same material as the swimsuits.
The Ruffle Oasis One-Piece in Menagerie
BUY IT: $125.00; riflepaperco.com
The seam of this two-tone suit will highlight the natural waist while adjustable straps featuring ruffles will help it stay in place.
The Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt in Garden Party
BUY IT: $95.00; riflepaperco.com
Featuring a wrap waist with an adjustable tie and lightweight charmeuse fabric, this skirt is great as a coverup over a swimsuit or as a skirt paired with a solid-colored tank.
The Perfect Palazzo Pant in Menagerie
BUY IT: $95.00; riflepaperco.com
These lightweight, wide-leg pants with a high waist were made to match the Menagerie Ruffle Oasis Bikini and Ruffle Oasis One-Piece.
The Girl's Ruffle Oasis One Piece in Garden Party
BUY IT: $55.00; riflepaperco.com
Made in a size range for babies, toddlers, and big kids, this playful ruffle swimsuit in the Garden Party pattern was designed to match the women's collection.
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece in Marguerite
BUY IT: $125.00; riflepaperco.com
A functional tie at the waist creates a flattering silhouette on this cheerful swimsuit in the colorful Marguerite pattern.
The Boy's Swim Short in Garden Party
BUY IT: $45.00; riflepaperco.com
The swim shorts for boys feature the same Garden Party print as the one-piece for women and girls, so all the kids can match Mom on your next beach vacation. They're available in size range for babies, toddlers, and big kids.