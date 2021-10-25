Rifle Paper Co. Just Launched Their First-Ever Pajama Collection
After teaming up for the first time this past summer to release a line of swimsuits, Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt have teamed up once again to release a cozy collection of sleepwear just in time for the holiday season. Florida-based Rifle Paper Co. is known for their beautiful floral patterns while Summersalt is known for their sustainability and incredible fit with sizing that's informed by 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women. The second collaboration from the brands brings together four signature Rifle Paper Co. prints, Emerald Peacock, Garden Party, Menagerie, and Strawberry Fields, with best-selling Summersalt silhouettes.
Following their record-breaking launch earlier this year, both brands are excited to release another collaboration. Anna Bond, Co-Founder of Rifle Paper Co. shared, "We have always dreamed of designing a collection of sleepwear and robes. We strive to bring beauty to the everyday and gorgeous sleepwear is a luxurious, yet simple way to make your day (and night!) more beautiful." Speaking about the collection, Lori Coulter, Summersalt Co-Founder, said "We wanted to ensure the styles we chose spoke to the Rifle Paper Co. prints, so we worked closely with their team to finalize every last detail." She continued, "Offering something for everyone in the collection was also important to us — PJ sets, slip dresses, sleep shirts, and robes to top it all off."
Styles and prints were mixed and matched to create nine different looks. All pieces in the collection are available in sizes XS to 2XL and are made with an anti-microbial, anti-static polyester charmeuse fabric for a silky-soft feel. They can be machine washed in cold water with similar colors and tumble dried on low. Prices for the collection range from $80 to $135 and pieces are available now, for a limited time, at riflepaperco.com and summersalt.com.
Related Items
Pajama Set
BUY IT: $125; riflepaperco.com
Shown in Strawberry Fields, the pajama set is also available in the other three prints as part of the collection: Emerald Peacock, Garden Party, and Menagerie. The set features functional buttons and a chest pocket on the top with an elastic waistband and two pockets on the bottoms.
Sleep Shirt
BUY IT: $95; riflepaperco.com
Available exclusively in the vibrant Garden Party Print, the button-down sleep shirt has a relaxed fit, contrast piping on the edges, and hits at the mid-thigh.
Cami Slip Dress
BUY IT: $80; riflepaperco.com
A flattering v-neck is paired with adjustable straps to create a comfortable slip dress that you'll never want to take off. It's available in the Emerald Peacock print (pictured) and Menagerie print.
Midi Robe
BUY IT: $135; riflepaperco.com
Emerald Peacock and Menagerie (shown) are the two patterns available in the Midi Robe, which pairs perfectly with the Cami Slip Dress.