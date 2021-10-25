Rifle Paper Co. Just Launched Their First-Ever Pajama Collection

After teaming up for the first time this past summer to release a line of swimsuits, Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt have teamed up once again to release a cozy collection of sleepwear just in time for the holiday season. Florida-based Rifle Paper Co. is known for their beautiful floral patterns while Summersalt is known for their sustainability and incredible fit with sizing that's informed by 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women. The second collaboration from the brands brings together four signature Rifle Paper Co. prints, Emerald Peacock, Garden Party, Menagerie, and Strawberry Fields, with best-selling Summersalt silhouettes.



Following their record-breaking launch earlier this year, both brands are excited to release another collaboration. Anna Bond, Co-Founder of Rifle Paper Co. shared, "We have always dreamed of designing a collection of sleepwear and robes. We strive to bring beauty to the everyday and gorgeous sleepwear is a luxurious, yet simple way to make your day (and night!) more beautiful." Speaking about the collection, Lori Coulter, Summersalt Co-Founder, said "We wanted to ensure the styles we chose spoke to the Rifle Paper Co. prints, so we worked closely with their team to finalize every last detail." She continued, "Offering something for everyone in the collection was also important to us — PJ sets, slip dresses, sleep shirts, and robes to top it all off."