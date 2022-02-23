Reese Witherspoon Launches Fun, Feminine New Draper James Collection with Kohl's
It's never been easier to get Reese Witherspoon's fun and fresh Southern style.
The starlet has teamed up with Kohl's on an exclusive capsule collection called Draper James RSVP, available now in 500 Kohl's stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com.
"I'm excited to introduce our new collection with Kohl's—Draper James RSVP! Inspired by the casual elegance of garden parties, we've curated joyful designs that speak from my heart and belong in every woman's wardrobe for spring," Witherspoon said in a news release. "These pieces embrace the effortless style I had in mind when I started Draper James and this is my way of sharing my classic Southern roots with all of you."
Draper James RSVP features feminine apparel including cardigans, blouses, bodysuits, blazers, skirts, and more classic styles with a modern twist. Prices range from $44- $98.
"The collection turned out so beautiful, and we're so happy to be launching at Kohl's. It's very floral and feminine, like Bridgerton," Witherspoon told Glamour. "There's this sense of escape and an idea that there's pageantry to things, that we can get dressed up again. It's a really exciting, optimistic feeling, so we wanted to do something fun, like you were invited to a great party after being cooped up inside between this very cold winter and the pandemic."
From floral puff sleeve shirt dresses and button-down cardigans to colorful paper bag shorts, keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces from Draper James RSVP.
Related Items
Women's DRAPER JAMES RSVP Flutter Wrap Dress
Lightweight, flouncy, and available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, customers describe this flutter wrap dress as "flattering."
Women's DRAPER JAMES RSVP Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
This easy, breezy wrap dress is available in both a lemon stripe pattern and a vibrant floral design.
Women's DRAPER JAMES RSVP Button Front Cardigan
This long-sleeve cardigan looks so glamorous that nobody would guess that it's machine washable!
Women's DRAPER JAMES RSVP Puff Sleeve Button Front Dress
Elegant, timeless, and comfortable, the short puff sleeves are the star of this sweet dress.
Women's DRAPER JAMES RSVP Sleeveless Navy Gingham Maxi Dress
This sleeveless maxi dress is sure to be a wardrobe staple. Available in navy gingham and a green floral design, its floor-length silhouette makes it easy to dress it up or down.
Women's DRAPER JAMES RSVP Button Front Sleeveless Shirt Dress
One reviewer described this pretty lace dress as "soft and flowy," adding that it's a "great value for a designer dress."
Women's DRAPER JAMES RSVP Paperbag Shorts
You're guaranteed to feel pretty in these paperbag-styled shorts. Witherspoon told Glamour that she's a particularly big fan of this piece. "It's such a retro style for me. It's so flattering to have that cinched-in waist."
Women's DRAPER JAMES RSVP Roll Cuff Skinny Jeans
These "effortlessly modern" skinny jeans feature a comfort waistband and five pockets. They're available in six colors including green, red, white, black, yellow, and navy gingham.