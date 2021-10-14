Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ree Drummond Is "Living In" the Cozy Sweaters From Her New Fall Clothing Line at Walmart

Ree Drummond has done it again!

The multihyphenate's new fall apparel line is here, and, for the first time ever, available in Walmart stores as well as online at Walmart.com.

After the overwhelming response to the debut of her inaugural apparel items online less than a year ago, Drummond has rapidly grown The Pioneer Woman clothing collection.

Ree Drummond Pioneer Woman Sweater Walmart Credit: Walmart

"I've been hearing so much love and excitement for my clothing collections with Walmart, and I couldn't be more thrilled! With this support, we've been able to expand our retail presence to bring even more amazing seasonal apparel in-store and online," she said in a release. "I can't wait to see fans of the collection dressed up in their favorite styles as fall unfolds. The line is perfect for every fall occasion, from work to parties to visits to the pumpkin patch!"

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Flannel with Long Sleeves The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Flannel with Long Sleeves $19.99 shop it Walmart show more info The pumpkin patches won't know what what hit them!

The Pioneer Woman Open-Front Ruana Sweater The Pioneer Woman Open-Front Ruana Sweater $26.99 shop it Walmart show more info Pair this oversized sweater with a cami top.

The new collection includes knit dresses, leggings, dusters, embroidered plaid shirts, sweat sets, and more, and is available now.

But of all the new offerings, Drummond says she is particularly excited about the sweaters.

The Pioneer Woman Floral Jacquard Cowlneck Sweater The Pioneer Woman Floral Jacquard Cowlneck Sweater $26.99 shop it Walmart show more info Soft, warm, and blooming with fun.

"For the first time we now have sweaters. I'm going to live in them. They are my favorite," she tells Southern Living. "I love sweaters when they're flattering. Sometimes they can be big and bulky, but these aren't."

"My favorite is the cowl-neck floral in black and teal. It's everything love about clothing in sweater form. Little bell sleeves, big bell florals, a cowl neck… well, I grew up in the 70s," Drummond adds with a laugh.

The celebrity chef also plans to live in the solid V-neck pullover this winter. "The shape is so cute," she says.

The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Pullover with Bell Sleeves The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Pullover with Bell Sleeves $26.99 shop it show more info Slightly longer in length, this fall essential is perfect for pairing with jeans or leggings.

The Pioneer Woman fall clothing collection is available at select Walmart store locations and online at Walmart.com. It features inclusive sizing options from small to XXXXL.

"My goal is to keep expanding sizes that we offer," Drummond, who recently shed 38 pounds, explains. "I've been many different sizes. I want the same cute top to be available for anyone who wants to shop."