Ree Drummond Debuts New Summer Apparel Collection at Walmart

You're doing your best to beat the heat this summer-shouldn't your containers do the same? Sweltering temps can take a toll on your favorite planters, so we have a few ideas for you. These plant-combination ideas will help you construct a container garden full of heat-resistant plants that will thrive even on triple-digit days. These containers love full sun and heat, and implementing these tips will help your garden coast smoothly through the dog days-calm, cool, and collected. Most of these container gardens require minimal watering, a convenient characteristic that ensures you won't have to slather on sunscreen morning, noon, and night to keep thirsty planters quenched.