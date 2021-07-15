Ree Drummond Debuts New Summer Apparel Collection at Walmart
Every bright, breezy piece is priced below $30.
We've long been fans of Ree Drummond's breezy bohemian blouses, and now, thanks to a brand new collaboration with Walmart, the Pioneer Woman's signature style is available to the masses.
Introducing The Pioneer Woman Summer Apparel Collection, an affordable new fashion line packed with bright colors, happy florals, and comfortable styles that you can mix and match all summer long. The collection also features expanded sizing options (SM – XXXXL), and—here's the best part—everything is available for less than $30.
"I am beyond excited to bring my latest clothing collection to you," Drummond said in a news release. "The Pioneer Woman summer collection offers all my favorite styles, like beautiful dusters, feminine blouses, flowy skirts, and comfy (and cute!) capris, in bright, new patterns so you can look extra gorgeous this summer!"
WATCH: The Hilarious Story of Ree Drummond's Wardrobe Malfunction Just an Hour Before Daughter Alex's Wedding
"I love a wardrobe with a good handful of beautiful foundational elements," the celebrity chef added. "All it takes is a key piece or two—a floral duster, a colorful top, or a pair of capris—to open up worlds of different looks!"
Choose from a variety of fun and flattering tops, dusters, Bermuda denim shorts, and more, available exclusively at Walmart.com. But don't delay… it's going fast!