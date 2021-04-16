R.Vivimos Women's Long Sleeve Floral Print Retro V Neck Tassel Bohemian Midi Dresses
The Most Popular Casual Dress on Amazon Looks Straight Out of Ree Drummond's Closet — and It's Under $30
This floral find is perfect for spring.
Dressing sharply is dressing casually. If there's ever been a celebrity who's taught us that to look our best doesn't mean putting on restrictive, high fashion frocks, it's Ree Drummond. With her penchant for loose-fitting, floral blouses and pants with elastic waists, her style is something we can definitely get behind — especially amid these stressful, extra cookie-mandating times.
That's why we're swooning for this #1 best-seller in women's casual dresses on Amazon, that channels Pioneer Woman-esque flair and comes in a large array of colors and patterns: Meet the R.Vivimos Women's Long Sleeve Floral Print Retro V-Neck Tassel Bohemian Midi Dress, now available on Amazon from $18.99 to $28.99. While they don't have Drummond's official stamp of approval, we're pretty sure she'd love the long, flowy style, floral designs, and fun tassels. (While there are many colors to choose from, purple, watermelon red, and whitepink are a few of our favorites. It's pretty hard to narrow your choice down to just one color to buy, we feel you, dearest readers.)
It's clear that the Amazon crowd loves this dress, with 3,323 five-star reviews thus far. "I have successfully ordered these dresses in nearly every color! Super satisfied! Material is great, soft, & lightweight! The colors are exactly as shown; bright & vivid!" wrote one happy customer. "I LOVE THIS DRESS!!!" raved another reviewer. "The fabric is amazing — so soft and washes well." Worth noting: Some say this dress runs small so you might want to peruse the comments further for insight on what the best size to order is for you.
So go ahead, now that you've shopped the entire Pioneer Woman apparel collection at Walmart, treat yourself to a flowery spring dress to round out your wardrobe. It's comfortable, stylish, fun, and we promise just wearing it will brighten up your day. Twirl away, ladies.
Credit: Courtesy Amazon.com
This eye-catching, affordable dress is oh-so-comfy. Dress it up with boots or keep it casual around the house with slippers (nobody has to know on your Zoom call.)
