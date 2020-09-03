These $15 Amazon Sunglasses Are the Best Designer Dupes We’ve Found Online

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As much as we love using a good-looking accessory to cap off any outfit with a touch of personal style, all of those purses, hats, belts, sunglasses, and other accessories can start to add up, particularly when you have a vision in your head that can’t seem to be chased down online for less than a pretty penny. So when we can find an accessory that fits the designer bill without costing it, we generally pounce, especially when it’s a pair of sunglasses. Because if we could count how many times our sunnies were lost in the ocean, on a trip, down in the car seat crack, or deep into the abyss that is our tote bag, we would be able to buy every pair and then some.

For anyone with a similar saving-over-splurging mindset, meet the best pair of designer look-alike sunglasses we could find on Amazon—and that we could scoop up in two colors immediately for every beach day, game day, errands day, and every day in between. If you want style over dollar signs, consider trying the SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses on for size. Coming in 11 different color options and having a vague likeness to popular brands like Gucci, Ray-Ban, and Tory Burch, these sunglasses are an easy pick for shoppers who don't prefer worrying about losing a more expensive pair, which is why these sunglasses have raked in over 7,000 Amazon reviews.

Image zoom Amazon

Wearing these sass-tinged sunglasses, you can feel either very Audrey Hepburn or Elizabeth Taylor, depending on your disposition. They’re oversized enough to hide the biggest eye bags and to dodge anyone at the grocery store, and the classic square silhouette has a subtle cat-eye-like flick at the upper corners for a touch of Old Hollywood glamour. Our personal favorite colors to choose—and those that seem to be most loved by shoppers—are the classic brown tortoiseshell, the solid black, and the gray tortoiseshell, with some shoppers noting that the brown pair with green mirrored lenses have a similar look to mirrored Ray-Bans. Plus, each pair is polarized, protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays.

The best way we’d recommend finding the perfect pair to fit your personal style is to look at the hundreds of photos that many shoppers have posted in their reviews. Shop, save, and thank us later. (SHOP THE SOJOS SUNGLASSES: $14.99; amazon.com)

