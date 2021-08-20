Pretty Plaid Dresses To Wear All Fall Long
As the unofficial pattern of fall, once you start seeing plaid fill the racks and shelves of stores, you know the season of pumpkin spice and falling leaves is near. These plaid and flannel-inspired dresses will help you welcome the new season in style. The best part about plaid dresses is that they're great for wearing at the beginning of fall when temperatures may still be a little warm and they can also be layered later into the year as temperatures drop. Whether alone or paired with a denim jacket or cardigan, plaid dresses can be dressed up or down for any occasion based on the shoes and accessories they're paired with. From game day to Sunday school to dinner with friends, these plaid dresses will be the perfect ensemble for any event you'll be attending this fall.
Goodthreads Women's Flannel Relaxed Fit Belted Shirt Dress
BUY IT: $35.90; amazon.com
Like a true flannel, this dress features a thicker material, collar, and rounded hem. A tie at the waist also gives it a figure-flattering fit.
Wild Fable Short Sleeve Button-Front Woven Shirtdress
BUY IT: $25; target.com
Available in four different colors of plaid, including gold, green, navy, and wine, this shirtdress features a button-down front and relaxed fit.
FOWSMON Women's Tunic Ruffle Dress
BUY IT: $28.99; amazon.com
Made from a breathable, lightweight fabric, this V-neck dress in a plaid houndstooth can be dressed up or down for game day and fall activities.
MIROL Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Color Block Dress with Pockets
BUY IT: $26.88; amazon.com
Swing dresses offer plenty of comfort and style all in one. In addition to the pictured print, this dress is also available in black and white buffalo check, blue and orange plaid, and more.
AE Plaid Babydoll Mini Dress
BUY IT: $44.95; ae.com
Featuring pockets, a peplum hem, and scoop neck, this babydoll dress can be layered with sleeves underneath or a cardigan on top.
Forever 21 Plaid Fit & Flare Mini Dress
BUY IT: $21.99; forever21.com
A fit and flare style with a fitted waist, square neck, and trumpet sleeves give this dress style and personality.
Love Ady Plaid-Print Mini Shift Dress
BUY IT: $34.99; saksoff5th.com
This classic green and blue plaid pattern is given a stylish upgrade with this shirt dress. Cuff sleeves and a ruffle hem are the perfect finishing touches. It is recommended that this dress be hand washed for best results.
Time and Tru Women's Plaid Ruffle Dress
BUY IT: $16.98; walmart.com
Walmart's Time and Tru brand is known for their affordable approach to fashion, and this plaid dress is no exception. For less than $20, this tie-neck flannel dress can be paired with booties for an easy fall outfit.
Madewell Plaid Button-Front Tiered Babydoll Dress
BUY IT: $118; madewell.com
This tiered dress is made with a textured cotton fabric and features a flowy silhouette with buttons at the top.
Loft Plaid Tiered Pocket Shirtdress
BUY IT: $89.50; loft.com
You can never go wrong with a classic black and white pattern. Traditional features of a button-down shirt like a collar and front pocket are paired with a tiered skirt to create an effortless look.