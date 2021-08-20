Pretty Plaid Dresses To Wear All Fall Long

As the unofficial pattern of fall, once you start seeing plaid fill the racks and shelves of stores, you know the season of pumpkin spice and falling leaves is near. These plaid and flannel-inspired dresses will help you welcome the new season in style. The best part about plaid dresses is that they're great for wearing at the beginning of fall when temperatures may still be a little warm and they can also be layered later into the year as temperatures drop. Whether alone or paired with a denim jacket or cardigan, plaid dresses can be dressed up or down for any occasion based on the shoes and accessories they're paired with. From game day to Sunday school to dinner with friends, these plaid dresses will be the perfect ensemble for any event you'll be attending this fall.