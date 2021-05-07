The Pioneer Woman Just Released A New Spring Clothing Line—And It’s Just as Colorful as We’d Expect

The pieces are available exclusively at Walmart.
By Jenna Sims
May 07, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One thing we know for a fact is that Ree Drummond has been a busy lady this year. In addition to releasing a new bakeware collection and celebrating the marriage of her eldest daughter, The Pioneer Woman has also teamed up with Walmart to expand her clothing collection with new designs for spring 2021. The line features plenty of bright florals and colors that are made for spring as well as simple closet staples that you'll reach for again and again.

Included in the spring launch are tops, kimonos, dresses, and pull-on bottoms. "I am so excited to share The Pioneer Woman's latest clothing collection," said Drummond. "The new spring assortment includes my very favorite styles, like beautiful kimonos and feminine blouses, in brand new patterns and colors that will make your soul sing! And to give you even more options, we're introducing a few new clothing pieces: dresses, capris, shorts, and skirts!" 

Prices for pieces in the collection start at just $12.99 and go up to $26.99 with sizes ranging from S – XXXL. Styles are already selling out so if you want to snag some new styles for your spring closet, you'll want to browse the available selections now. You can browse the entire collection here and shop our picks below.

Credit: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Short Sleeve Embroidered Umbrella Dress

BUY IT: $26.99; walmart.com

Available in pink and black, pair this embroidered dress with sandals or sneakers for a comfortable yet stylish look.

Credit: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Kimono Duster

BUY IT: $24.99; walmart.com

This colorful kimono offers an easy way to make a statement for any occasion. Plus, it has received 5-stars from every customer who has reviewed it so far. 

Credit: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Floral Tie Hem Capri Pants

BUY IT: $15.99; walmart.com

These floral pull-on pants feature an elasticized waist and tie-hem. 

Credit: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Sleeveless Scoop Neck Tank Top

BUY IT: $12.99; walmart.com

Cute on its own or for layering, this basic tank will become a go-to piece in your closet. The style is also available in navy, black, and red. 

Credit: Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Floral A-Line Knit Dress with 3/4-Sleeves

BUY IT: $14.99; walmart.com

This classic A-line style allows the bold floral print to be the star of the show. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com