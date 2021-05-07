The Pioneer Woman Just Released A New Spring Clothing Line—And It’s Just as Colorful as We’d Expect
One thing we know for a fact is that Ree Drummond has been a busy lady this year. In addition to releasing a new bakeware collection and celebrating the marriage of her eldest daughter, The Pioneer Woman has also teamed up with Walmart to expand her clothing collection with new designs for spring 2021. The line features plenty of bright florals and colors that are made for spring as well as simple closet staples that you'll reach for again and again.
Included in the spring launch are tops, kimonos, dresses, and pull-on bottoms. "I am so excited to share The Pioneer Woman's latest clothing collection," said Drummond. "The new spring assortment includes my very favorite styles, like beautiful kimonos and feminine blouses, in brand new patterns and colors that will make your soul sing! And to give you even more options, we're introducing a few new clothing pieces: dresses, capris, shorts, and skirts!"
Prices for pieces in the collection start at just $12.99 and go up to $26.99 with sizes ranging from S – XXXL. Styles are already selling out so if you want to snag some new styles for your spring closet, you'll want to browse the available selections now. You can browse the entire collection here and shop our picks below.
The Pioneer Woman Short Sleeve Embroidered Umbrella Dress
BUY IT: $26.99; walmart.com
Available in pink and black, pair this embroidered dress with sandals or sneakers for a comfortable yet stylish look.
The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Kimono Duster
BUY IT: $24.99; walmart.com
This colorful kimono offers an easy way to make a statement for any occasion. Plus, it has received 5-stars from every customer who has reviewed it so far.
The Pioneer Woman Floral Tie Hem Capri Pants
BUY IT: $15.99; walmart.com
These floral pull-on pants feature an elasticized waist and tie-hem.
The Pioneer Woman Sleeveless Scoop Neck Tank Top
BUY IT: $12.99; walmart.com
Cute on its own or for layering, this basic tank will become a go-to piece in your closet. The style is also available in navy, black, and red.
The Pioneer Woman Floral A-Line Knit Dress with 3/4-Sleeves
BUY IT: $14.99; walmart.com
This classic A-line style allows the bold floral print to be the star of the show.