The $14 Amazon Gold Hoops That Shoppers Say Are Almost Identical to Way More Expensive Pairs
There are two kinds of earrings that every woman should invest in sometime during their lifetime, by way of a "treat yourself" day or a sneakily shared Christmas list: pearls and gold hoops. Why these two? Because, together, they can pretty much cover you for any scenario or occasion, which makes life much easier. They're the ones to rely on whenever attempting to "pack light" for a trip, as well as the best ones to gift for milestones like birthdays, graduations, showers, and more.
If you're as impatient as we are when we're waiting on a package to arrive, it might be worth considering to hold off on the expensive stuff and go immediately for a more affordable alternative instead—because classic gold hoops can cost upwards of $70 or more. However, budget-hunting, hoops-loving shoppers have found the ultimate trade-off, and a pair will only cost you $14 on Amazon.
The PAVOI 14K Gold Hoop Earrings are lightweight enough for daily use and come in multiple size options to suit your style—from lobe-hugging to statement-making. In fact, they're so similar in appearance to more expensive pairs out there that we can almost guarantee that people will compliment you on your fabulous, high-priced hoops. Little do they know. Moreover, you're able to test out and see if you'd actually wear gold hoops on a regular enough basis to eventually invest in a higher-end pair, which is actually just smart shopping. You can choose from yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold.
So, these $14 Amazon hoops make a great purchase from a price-per-wear standpoint, and you can easily wear them without worrying about losing or damaging them. Sure, you might not get quite the same quality or lastability as some high-priced pairs, but looks-wise, you're set with something that looks nearly identical. When the time comes, you can always get yourself (or a loved one!) a pair of $70 hoops—but for now, we're snagging the deal.
Shop the hoops below.
PAVOI 14K Gold Hoop Earrings
Shop from three different sizes and three metallic color options: yellow gold (the ultimate classic!), white gold (for silver lovers), and rose gold.
BUY IT: $13.95; amazon.com