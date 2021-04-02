The Best One-Piece Swimsuits You Can Buy on Amazon

Ready for some fun in the sun? With pool, lake, and beach days on the horizon, now's the time to start your swimsuit shopping for summer. Lucky for us, thousands of Amazon shoppers have made the sometimes dreaded task a bit easier thanks to their helpful reviews. These one-piece swimsuits from Amazon are flattering, comfortable, and affordable.
Whether you place more importance on style or comfort, there is sure to be a one-piece swimsuit you'll love on this list. The convenience of Amazon Prime will allow you to check buying new swimsuits off your to-do list without ever leaving home. Plus, with prices ranging between $26.99 and $32.99, you can add a few of these picks to your cart.
Best Overall One-Piece Swimsuit: Tempt Me High Neck Swimwear
Best One Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit: Hilor Women's One-Piece One Shoulder Swimwear
Best Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit: Smismivo Swimwear Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit
Best Wrap One-Piece: CUPSHE Women's One-Piece Swimsuit Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Best One-Piece Swimsuit with Ruffles: CUPSHE One-Piece Ruffled Back Cross Swimwear
Best Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit: Smismivo Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Best V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women's One Piece V Neck Bathing Suit
Best High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit: Hilor Women's One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit
Best One-Piece Swimsuit Dress: Zando One Piece Swimdress
With over 13,000 5-star reviews, this suit repeatedly tops Amazon's best sellers list. It's available in 40 different solid and patterned colors.
This one-shoulder swimsuit features a flattering ruffle trim across the top and slimming ruched details. The asymmetrical fit is stylish yet still offers plenty of coverage and support.
Reviewers agree that this strapless swimsuit stays in place without being too tight. Straps are included if you prefer to add them for extra support.
This trendy color-block suit offers a figure-flattering tie waist and thick straps for plenty of support. It's available in 13 different color combinations.
Plenty of fun details–ruffle trim, strappy back, blue and white stripes–give this suit a stylish look. Plus, the straps are adjustable so you can customize to fit you best.
Offering full coverage, this one-piece swimsuit is fully lined on the front and back. The ruched front creates a flattering look while also providing a comfortable fit.
This V-neck style swimsuit is available in 10 solid colors. A common theme among reviewers was how affordable this swimsuit is. "Great quality for the price," shared one satisfied customer.
Shoppers rave about how this swimsuit is well-made, fits great, and highly recommend it to others. Before ordering, we suggest scrolling through the reviews to see what size may work best for you based on experience from other customers.
This full coverage swimsuit allows you to move around in comfort without worrying about your swimsuit staying in place. It's the number one best seller in the Women's Athletic One-Piece Swimsuits category on Amazon.