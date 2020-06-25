Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everything at Old Navy Is Up to 60% Off Right Now

If you love a good deal, we have some great news for you. Old Navy is having a huge sitewide sale through July 7, and it’s the perfect excuse to stock your closet with breezy dresses, stylish swimsuits, lightweight shorts, cute tops, and comfy sandals for summer. With prices starting at just $6 and savings of up to 60 percent on just about everything, the deals are too good to pass up.

No matter what your wardrobe is missing, Old Navy has something for you at a reasonable price. If easy-to-wear house dresses are on your mind, you can shop so many cute styles for less, like this classic striped crew-neck t-shirt dress that’s half off right now. You can also find one-piece swimsuits and bikini tops and bottoms for as little as $12, just in time for the Fourth of July.

Casual shirts and shorts are also marked down, like this pair of playful printed linen shorts and this henley tank top you can order for just $6. There’s no shortage of discounted sandals, flats, and fashionable sneakers, either. You can buy these strappy sandals for almost half off their original price or take home a pair of mule espadrilles for just $18.

Now, that’s enough chit chat. It’s time to shop. Keep scrolling to see the best deals from Old Navy’s sitewide sale.

Best Deals on Dresses and Jumpsuits

Chambray Cap-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $29 (orig. $35); oldnavy.com

Fitted Striped Crew-Neck Tee Dress, $15 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com

Gingham Linen-Blend Fit & Flare Cami Sundress, $30 (orig. $35); oldnavy.com

Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit, $19 (orig. $40); oldnavy.com

Striped Fit and Flare Cami Mini Dress, $25 (orig. $35); oldnavy.com

Best Deals on Swimwear

Best Deals on Shorts and Skirts

Mid-Rise Everyday Printed Linen-Blend Shorts, $18 (orig. $27); oldnavy.com

Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Shorts, $10 (orig. $25); oldnavy.com

Mid-Rise Everyday Eyelet Shorts, $15 (orig. $27); oldnavy.com

Lightweight Midi Slip Skirt, $25 (was $30); oldnavy.com

High-Waisted Frayed-Hem Jean Skirt, $30 (orig. $35); oldnavy.com

Best Deals on Tops

Gingham Tie-Front Cami, $20 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com

Fitted Rib-Knit Henley Tank, $6 (orig. $13); oldnavy.com

Texture Button-Front Shirt, $15 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com

Striped Sleeveless Button-Front Cocoon Top, $14 (orig. $27); oldnavy.com

Sleeveless High-Neck Striped Top, $11 (orig. $25); oldnavy.com

Best Deals on Shoes