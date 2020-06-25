Everything at Old Navy Is Up to 60% Off Right Now
Shop dresses, swimsuits, shorts, and more.
If you love a good deal, we have some great news for you. Old Navy is having a huge sitewide sale through July 7, and it’s the perfect excuse to stock your closet with breezy dresses, stylish swimsuits, lightweight shorts, cute tops, and comfy sandals for summer. With prices starting at just $6 and savings of up to 60 percent on just about everything, the deals are too good to pass up.
No matter what your wardrobe is missing, Old Navy has something for you at a reasonable price. If easy-to-wear house dresses are on your mind, you can shop so many cute styles for less, like this classic striped crew-neck t-shirt dress that’s half off right now. You can also find one-piece swimsuits and bikini tops and bottoms for as little as $12, just in time for the Fourth of July.
Casual shirts and shorts are also marked down, like this pair of playful printed linen shorts and this henley tank top you can order for just $6. There’s no shortage of discounted sandals, flats, and fashionable sneakers, either. You can buy these strappy sandals for almost half off their original price or take home a pair of mule espadrilles for just $18.
Now, that’s enough chit chat. It’s time to shop. Keep scrolling to see the best deals from Old Navy’s sitewide sale.
Best Deals on Dresses and Jumpsuits
- Chambray Cap-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $29 (orig. $35); oldnavy.com
- Fitted Striped Crew-Neck Tee Dress, $15 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com
- Gingham Linen-Blend Fit & Flare Cami Sundress, $30 (orig. $35); oldnavy.com
- Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit, $19 (orig. $40); oldnavy.com
- Striped Fit and Flare Cami Mini Dress, $25 (orig. $35); oldnavy.com
Best Deals on Swimwear
- Textured Tie-Strap One-Piece Swimsuit, $35 (orig. $45); oldnavy.com
- High-Waisted French Cut Swim Bottoms, $12 (orig. $25); oldnavy.com
- High-Neck Seersucker-Stripe One-Piece Swimsuit, $40 (orig. $50); oldnavy.com
- Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $22 (orig. $45); oldnavy.com
- Square-Neck Swimsuit, $22 (orig. $45); oldnavy.com
Best Deals on Shorts and Skirts
- Mid-Rise Everyday Printed Linen-Blend Shorts, $18 (orig. $27); oldnavy.com
- Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Shorts, $10 (orig. $25); oldnavy.com
- Mid-Rise Everyday Eyelet Shorts, $15 (orig. $27); oldnavy.com
- Lightweight Midi Slip Skirt, $25 (was $30); oldnavy.com
- High-Waisted Frayed-Hem Jean Skirt, $30 (orig. $35); oldnavy.com
Best Deals on Tops
- Gingham Tie-Front Cami, $20 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com
- Fitted Rib-Knit Henley Tank, $6 (orig. $13); oldnavy.com
- Texture Button-Front Shirt, $15 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com
- Striped Sleeveless Button-Front Cocoon Top, $14 (orig. $27); oldnavy.com
- Sleeveless High-Neck Striped Top, $11 (orig. $25); oldnavy.com
Best Deals on Shoes
- Strappy Faux-Leather Lace-up Sandals, $16 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com
- Lace-Up Ankle-Tie Sandals, $20 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com
- Pointy-Toe D’Orsay Flats, $20 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com
- Faux-Leather Sneakers, $18 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com
- Canvas Mule Espadrille Shoes, $18 (orig. $30); oldnavy.com