Our Favorite Loungewear Pieces That You Can Buy Right Now at Old Navy

By Jenna Sims
Old Navy

With everyone spending so much time at home, cute and comfortable loungewear has become more relevant than ever before as our sundresses and wedges take a few months off. Lucky for us, Old Navy offers a wide range of pieces at affordable prices—and there’s usually always a sale so you can snag an even better deal when you add your favorite new pieces to your cart. According to reviewers and one of our editors, Old Navy has some of the best athleisure on the market. Here's the pieces we're shopping now. 

French-Terry Joggers

Old Navy

BUY IT: $25; oldnavy.com

We would consider these joggers a more fashion-forward version of  sweatpants, but just as comfortable. Complete with an adjustable tie-waist and pockets. They’re available in black, white, light pink, and camouflage print.

Loose French-Terry Tie-Back Sweatshirt

Old Navy

BUY IT: $25; oldnavy.com

The drawstring hem and keyhole back add some fun to this pull-over style sweatshirt. The lightweight material is great for staying cozy at home or for a trip to the grocery store. 

Relaxed Twist-Hem Performance Tee

Old Navy

BUY IT: $19.99; oldnavy.com

A twist hem gives this tee an elevated touch while the lightweight jersey material makes it as comfortable as pajamas. We wouldn’t blame you if you snagged this flattering style in every color.

High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings

Old Navy

BUY IT: $39.99; oldnavy.com

According to the reviews, these leggings will become your most-worn pair. They’re soft, comfortable, and will stay in place all day long.

French Terry Drawstring Shorts

Old Navy

BUY IT: $19.99; oldnavy.com

These elastic shorts in French terry were made for lounging. They’re available in one of summer’s hottest patterns—tie dye.

Breathe ON V-Back Side-Vent Tank

Old Navy

BUY IT: $19.99; oldnavy.com

Available in seven color choices, this tank can be worn down or tied on each side. The breathable fabric and sleeveless style is ideal for warm summer days. 

Relaxed Plush-Knit Hoodie

Old Navy

BUY IT: $29.99; oldnavy.com

A rounded hem and thumb holes on the sleeves make this hoodie extra cozy. There's no such thing as too many sweatshirts, right? Asking for a friend. 

