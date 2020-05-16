Our Favorite Loungewear Pieces That You Can Buy Right Now at Old Navy
With everyone spending so much time at home, cute and comfortable loungewear has become more relevant than ever before as our sundresses and wedges take a few months off. Lucky for us, Old Navy offers a wide range of pieces at affordable prices—and there’s usually always a sale so you can snag an even better deal when you add your favorite new pieces to your cart. According to reviewers and one of our editors, Old Navy has some of the best athleisure on the market. Here's the pieces we're shopping now.
French-Terry Joggers
BUY IT: $25; oldnavy.com
We would consider these joggers a more fashion-forward version of sweatpants, but just as comfortable. Complete with an adjustable tie-waist and pockets. They’re available in black, white, light pink, and camouflage print.
Loose French-Terry Tie-Back Sweatshirt
BUY IT: $25; oldnavy.com
The drawstring hem and keyhole back add some fun to this pull-over style sweatshirt. The lightweight material is great for staying cozy at home or for a trip to the grocery store.
Relaxed Twist-Hem Performance Tee
BUY IT: $19.99; oldnavy.com
A twist hem gives this tee an elevated touch while the lightweight jersey material makes it as comfortable as pajamas. We wouldn’t blame you if you snagged this flattering style in every color.
High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
BUY IT: $39.99; oldnavy.com
According to the reviews, these leggings will become your most-worn pair. They’re soft, comfortable, and will stay in place all day long.
French Terry Drawstring Shorts
BUY IT: $19.99; oldnavy.com
These elastic shorts in French terry were made for lounging. They’re available in one of summer’s hottest patterns—tie dye.
Breathe ON V-Back Side-Vent Tank
BUY IT: $19.99; oldnavy.com
Available in seven color choices, this tank can be worn down or tied on each side. The breathable fabric and sleeveless style is ideal for warm summer days.
Relaxed Plush-Knit Hoodie
BUY IT: $29.99; oldnavy.com
A rounded hem and thumb holes on the sleeves make this hoodie extra cozy. There's no such thing as too many sweatshirts, right? Asking for a friend.