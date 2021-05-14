You Can Totally Get Away with Wearing These Nightgowns as Dresses
If wearing a nightgown in public is wrong, I don't want to be right. Have you seen the options out there lately? These pretty little numbers deserve to see the light of day. With richer fabrics, flowy cuts, and breezy silhouettes, the best nightgowns aren't just for bedtime anymore. To create an outfit that doesn't make you think twice about prancing out the front door, it's best to pay heed to the accessories. From a statement earring to a jean jacket slung over the shoulders, adding one or two additional levels of interest will wake up the season's must-have nap dress and elevate it to sunny day dress in a hot minute. Take a peruse through a few of our favorite sleepwear turned everywhere-wear for double-duty new favorites that will have you bidding farewell to those trusty yoga pants.
Petite Plume Chloe Floral Cotton Twill Nightgown
BUY IT: $78; neimanmarcus.com
Why opt for tattered sweats when you can wear a nightgown all day instead? This floral version features a flouncy midi-length hem and delicate straps. Grab your trusty jean jacket to polish off the look.
Cityscape Lounge Midi Dress
BUY IT: $90; anthropologie.com
The lounge dress—our new favorite fashion trend, and it even has pockets. The adjustable tie straps will help wearers find the perfect fit in sizes XS to XL. Now find a more perfect look for taking in the sights (comfortably) on your next vacation—we dare you.
Striped Ruffle Mini Dress
BUY IT: $120; anthropologie.com
If it has pockets it must be meant for hybrid night-to-day wear, right? Tie a cardigan around your waist for effortless, cool-girl style that pulls in the waist and polishes the OOTD.
Poplin Triple Tie Dress in White
BUY IT: $132; lakepajamas.com
It doesn't get more breezy than this, folks. A triple-tie in the front paired with balloon sleeves and made with 100% poplin cotton (fully lined!), it's a dream for the balmiest summer days—especially when you still prefer a sleeve.
PrinStory Womens Long Nightgown Short Sleeve Nightshirt
BUY IT: starting at $20.99; amazon.com
This relaxed midi-length dress comes in sizes Small to XX-Large, is offered in 23 different color and pattern options, and has pockets! Take a walk on the wild side with the Colorful Orange tie-die version or keep things prim with the White floral option.
HANRO Cotton Deluxe Long Tank Gown
BUY IT: $148; jcrew.com
Accessorize this basic tank dress with a statement earring and chic flat sandals and you'll be getting compliments all over town. The super soft Pima cotton midi gown is available in sizes X-Small to X-Large.
The Nesli Nap Dress
BUY IT: $125; hillhousehome.com
It's the OG of nightgowns-turned-sundresses and it's giving us total Wendy vibes. If you haven't heard of the Nap Dress that single-handedly convinced women nationwide to ditch the yoga pants in favor of flowy sleepwear, allow us to make the introduction.