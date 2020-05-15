Personalized Name Necklaces Are Trending Big Time—Here Are 11 Pretty Ones To Shop Now

Certain jewelry trends have a time and place. Statement earrings? Your girls’ trip begs for a pair. Pearls? A debutante ball wishes it could be so classy. A pretty chain necklace bearing your initials or name? There isn’t a day that goes by that it wouldn’t be oh-so wearable with every outfit and super flattering on your collarbone. Name necklaces have been on the trend radar for awhile now, and we get the hype—we love a simple gold chain necklace as much as the next gal, even better when it’s customized to fit our personality and name.

Personalized namesake necklaces are forever in style, and we’ve rounded up 11 of the prettiest styles out there to get yourself as a little happy or as a gift to others for birthdays, graduations, showers, holidays, and more. From classic gold pieces punctuated in cursive to trendy acrylic pendants that come in colors like tortoiseshell, crystal-clear, and even hot pink, you’re bound to find the perfect name necklace for you and yours.