Personalized Name Necklaces Are Trending Big Time—Here Are 11 Pretty Ones To Shop Now
Certain jewelry trends have a time and place. Statement earrings? Your girls’ trip begs for a pair. Pearls? A debutante ball wishes it could be so classy. A pretty chain necklace bearing your initials or name? There isn’t a day that goes by that it wouldn’t be oh-so wearable with every outfit and super flattering on your collarbone. Name necklaces have been on the trend radar for awhile now, and we get the hype—we love a simple gold chain necklace as much as the next gal, even better when it’s customized to fit our personality and name.
Personalized namesake necklaces are forever in style, and we’ve rounded up 11 of the prettiest styles out there to get yourself as a little happy or as a gift to others for birthdays, graduations, showers, holidays, and more. From classic gold pieces punctuated in cursive to trendy acrylic pendants that come in colors like tortoiseshell, crystal-clear, and even hot pink, you’re bound to find the perfect name necklace for you and yours.
Block Letter Name Necklace
If you're a minimalist at heart, this simple necklace with straight block letters is just the accessory to top off any capsule-wardrobe look.
Buy It: $37.50 and up; etsy.com
BaubleBar Acrylic Heart Pendant
Get either your initials, name, or loved ones' namesake on this lightweight heart pendant necklace that settles right over your own heart. Choose from 12 different colors and endless script options.
Buy It: $58; baublebar.com
BaubleBar Hera Paperclip Chain Necklace
The namesake necklace look is made even trendier with a paperclip chain detail that pops on the neckline. For this design, we're big fans of the Gothic font option.
Buy It: $138; baublebar.com
Spaced-Out Letter Necklace
This dainty necklace sits right up on the collarbone for a super flattering, feminine fit. Shoppers also love to customize this piece with their other title, "Mama."
Buy It: $40.80 and up; etsy.com
BaubleBar Tortoiseshell Acrylic Necklace
We do love a tortoiseshell brown moment, and this style is bound to get some compliments. Striking a middle ground between modern and classic, this necklace comes in countless other gorgeous acrylic colorways and fonts.
Buy It: $58; baublebar.com
Custom Handwriting Keepsake Necklace
Keep a loved one's spirit close to your heart at all times with this custom piece that takes a bit of real handwriting (from an old note or card) and turns it into a wearable accessory that means way more than anything from the store. Like a memory in necklace form.
Buy It: $29.60 and up; etsy.com
BaubleBar Rainbow Chain Pendant
You might think a rainbow colorway feels limiting, but you'll be surprised how it begins to wear like a neutral when designed with super tiny beads and classic namesake script. This piece is longer than most, which favors those who like to layer.
Buy It: $68; baublebar.com
BaubleBar Amour Engravable Necklace
We love the personalized potential of this heart-shaped necklace with a gold paperclip chain. Make it just for your own namesake or include your significant other in the equation. You know, if you're feeling generous.
Buy It: $128; baublebar.com
Copycat Carrie Bradshaw Necklace
For all the girls who dreamed of being like Carrie Bradshaw, this is your chance to have a piece of her iconic style. At a bargain price, expect to get less wear out of this one than more resilient options.
Buy It: $14.99; etsy.com
Tiny Chain Name Necklace
If you desire something that's barely there but just enough to catch the eye, this dainty necklace design will do the trick. Sometimes, it's the simple details that make the most impact—and this high-quality one will be with you for a long time.
Buy It: $149; etsy.com
Mark & Graham Leigh Bar Necklace
This timeless design caught our attention in a classic sterling silver color. Made from the highest-quality metals, this bar necklace is another one of those favorite never-taking-off pieces.
Buy It: $128; markandgraham.com