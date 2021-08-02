Podiatrists Helped Us Find 8 of the Most Comfortable Sandals on Amazon for Everyday Wear

Best Platform Sandals: Dream Pairs Platform Wedge Sandals

Want a bit of height? Platform wedge sandals are the way to go: Dr. Parthasarathy confirms that a wedge can relieve the pressure on the achilles tendons and plantar fascia. This option from Dream Pairs is made with a cushioned EVA foam midsole and a thick polyurethane outsole that absorbs impact with every step and provides great traction. It has a stabilizing toe strap at the front as well as stretchy elastic crisscross straps at the ankle, which is ideal for high insteps that need a little room. Plus, it connects to a back strap that'll keep you steady—and you'll need it, since this gives you 2.5 inches of height. It comes in 15 colors, and this sunny yellow is a showstopper for summer.