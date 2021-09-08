The Stylish Lace Blouse That's 'Even Prettier in Person' Is 49 Percent Off Right Now
It's not quite fall yet, but there's no reason why you can't stock up on cute sweaters and long-sleeve shirts right now. There are a few fall essentials to get before we get a little chill in the air, and the perfect transitional piece is the Miholl Lace Long-Sleeve Blouse that's lightweight to wear now, yet cozy enough to wear later under a jacket. Plus, it's 49 percent off, bringing the price down to just $20.
The casual and cool long-sleeve is made of a soft rayon and polyester blend that gives it a quality feel shoppers love. The bodice of the top is made of a waffle knit material and has a crew neckline that provides great coverage without being too heavy. Plus, it has a loose fit that's ultra comfortable, yet still has the "put together" look ideal for church or date night.
What makes this blouse stand out among other long-sleeve shirts is its lacey bell sleeves that cuff at the end to give it a slight balloon effect. Shoppers even say it looks "even prettier in person." Plus, the lace allows air to flow through the top, and reviewers confirm it's not itchy at all on the skin.
As far as versatility, reviewers call it their "I wanna look cute, but be comfy" shirt. It can be dressed up or down and has tons of cute detailing on it. Plus, it comes in 26 vibrant and autumnal colors that are perfect for fall. It's no wonder people are actually buying it in multiple styles. Reviewers even say they get "tons of compliments" while wearing it. It's no wonder the long sleeve has nearly 11,000 five-star ratings so far, and is the best-selling top on Amazon right now.
"I love this shirt so much that I bought it in two colors...and may get a third," writes one Amazon shopper. "The gray is a soft beautiful dove color and the lake blue is breathtaking. I get so many compliments when I wear them. The material is soft and comfy and the cut is very flattering-worn out or tucked in."
If you're looking for a great essential that is stylish, feels comfy, and is "worth the money," go with the Miholl Lace Lace-Sleeve Blouse while it's on sale at Amazon.
BUY IT: $19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com