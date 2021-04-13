Attention Mamas and Minis: Target Has the Sweetest Matching Mother-Daughter Outfits
Cute, affordable, and photo-ready!
Target is making it easier than ever for moms and daughters to match.
Introducing the big box store's new Mommy & Mini collection, featuring cute and affordable dresses for fashionable mother-daughter duos.
The stylish, matching outfits range in price from $12- $30 and are available in baby, toddler, girl, plus-size women and regular women's sizes. The fun, breezy designs come in solid-color gauze, teal and white eyelet fabrics, navy block, lilac block floral, yellow block floral, peach block floral, multicolor striped, blue and white striped, yellow ditsy floral, and blue ditsy floral, and more.
Did somebody say photo shoot?
"Play or pose in matching floral prints for a Mom and mini-me moment," Target's website reads. "Our Mom & Mini Collection for moms, girls and Baby features feminine dresses and rompers in fresh florals perfect for photos and all-day play. Finish off the look with matching accessories, like headbands, scrunchies, face masks, and handbags."
The outfits are so popular that they're already selling out online. Be sure to click the "notify me when it's back" button to stay in the loop or visit your local Target store.
Work it mamas and minis!