LookBookStore v-neck blouse
This Stylish $24 Bell-Sleeve Top Makes Shoppers ‘Feel So Confident and Beautiful’—and It Comes in 39 Colors
Its light and airy feel is perfect for summer.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
In mid-spring, you simply can’t go wrong with a flowy shirt that’s flattering and breathable, and you can also never have too many of them. That’s just part of why thousands of Amazon shoppers love the Lookbook V-Neck Bell Sleeve Blouse—it makes them “feel so confident and beautiful.”
The standout feature of this Amazon best-seller is its large bell sleeves, which are very trendy right now. The Lookbook blouse also has a relaxed fit and is made of a soft polyester fabric that shoppers say is “light and airy,” so it “works well with the summer heat.” Plus, its V-neck design doesn’t dip too low, which conservative shoppers appreciate.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
If your calendar is quickly filling up with outdoor events, you’ll be happy to know that this summer blouse comes in 39 colors and styles. Yes, you heard that right. Choose from a chiffon-style shirt with fun dotting, a solid-colored option with mesh detailing on the sleeve (for even more breathability!), a long-sleeved version with slightly puffed sleeves that are very Bridergton, and so much more.
Reviewers like the versatile Lookbook top so much, they’re wearing it to the office, dinner, and church, and they say the “expensive looking” shirt is “even cuter in person.” And with so many choices, they can’t pick just one.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy It: $19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
“Love this so much I think I need it in every color,” writes one shopper. “It is kinda stretchy, so it's [very] comfy. I think it looks good with the front tucked in… It's classy for work and way too cute.”
Another reviewer says the bell sleeve top was just the thing to wear in the middle of summer. “I got so many compliments the first time I wore this blouse!” they write. “We were having an unbearable heatwave, but I couldn't show up at work in a tank top, so I wore this instead. The material is cool and a little bit sheer without looking cheap. The net inserts are a fine mesh and the stitching was finished very well, so there were no pulls or holes. I felt comfortable and beautiful in this blouse all day.”
If you need a “stylish little number” that’ll look professional on Zoom calls and fashionable at dinner, go with the Lookbook V-Neck Bell Sleeve Blouse that’s just $24.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon