Lilly Pulitzer for Target: The Look Book Released
Since the announcement that Target was teaming up with Lilly Pulitzer, we have been anxiously awaiting its arrival. We are excited to say that the wait is finally over. You can now browse the entire look book for Lilly Pulitzer for Target. Even more exciting is the news that the collection will be available to purchase on April 19th, just in time for your summer vacations.
The look book includes over 250 products for women, children, beauty, and home that range in price from $2 (for a nail file) to $150 (for a hammock), but nearly 200 of the items come in with a price below $30. While the collection will be available in stores, some items will be sold exclusively at Target.com.
You can join in the excitement with #LillyforTarget on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
What are your must-have pieces from the collection?