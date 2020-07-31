Southern Women Have Always Loved a Lightweight Summer Robe—Here Are 12 Breezy Ones to Shop Now
We all have fond memories of watching our mothers and grandmothers get ready at the vanity in their terry housedresses or tea-length robes, which is why we’ve always known there is a big difference between the cozy, thick robe you wear at night watching a Hallmark movie and the breezy, silky robe you wear when getting ready in the morning, especially during a sweltering summer in the South. That’s where the lightweight day robe comes in.
Not dissimilar to the loose, comfy muumuu, a summer robe is meant to be light and airy, made from breathable cotton or silky satin and coming in all lengths and styles. Whether a gingham wrap robe, floral kimono, or monogrammed bath robe, these lightweight robes are made to keep you cool while getting ready for the day or sashaying glamorously around the house in the dead of a hot summer. Here are 12 pretty ones to shop now and sweat never.
The Cutest Cotton Kimono
There will be no summer blues when wearing this cheery number. The makers of your favorite pajama set also tout the happiest cotton robe of all time. It comes in two fun shades of the signature block print: orange-pink and turquoise.
Buy It: Roller Rabbit Amanda Kimono Robe; $98; anthropologie.com
The Classic Floral Print
This floral robe feels like a cozy cup of tea on the porch. It makes getting ready feel like something luxurious, rather than a hot, sweaty rush in the humid bathroom.
Buy It: BHLDN Siren Song Robe; $65; anthropologie.com
The Perfect Bath Robe
Everyone's favorite Southern towel brand out of Savannah, Georgia, recreated its classic robe for the summertime. It's the perfect robe for staying cool in warmer weather, with no collar, cropped sleeves, a shorter hem, and pockets.
Buy It: Weezie Women's Short Robe; $135; weezietowels.com
The Breeziest Long Kimono
We can just see an over-the-top Southern belle sashaying around the house in this flowy floral kimono that's pretty in pink. With rollers in her hair, no less.
Buy It: N Natori Peony Sunset Floral Print Satin Long Wrap Robe; $68; dillards.com
The Softest Jersey Robe
For a more minimalist gal suffering summer in the South, a simple black jersey robe keeps things streamlined, comfy, and still way cooler than your heavy winter robe, regardless of color.
Buy It: Honeydew Intimates All American Jersey Robe; $31; nordstrom.com
The Trendy Tie-Dye Robe
The biggest trend of the summer? Tie-dye! Without a doubt. This knee-length boho robe has enough style to mosey around the house, even in the afternoon. (Hey, there are no rules here!)
Buy It: PJ Salvage Tie-Dye Robe; $80; nordstrom.com
The Quintessential Waffle Robe
A basic waffle robe never goes out of style. It's made from a lightweight texture that dries quickly and is fuss-free when cleaning—which are both details that a busy women can get on board with. Plus, this robe comes in tons of color options.
Buy It: Croft & Barrow Waffle Texture Robe; $46; kohls.com
The No-Slip Snap Robe
Snap-front closures ensure that no silky ties come sneakily undone and fall open as you're making your morning coffee—which happens more than we'd like to admit. This is the most reliable housedress-turned-robe in the bunch.
Buy It: Miss Elaine Floral Print Interlock Knit Grip-Front Short Robe; $54; dillards.com
The Preppy Gingham Robe
For all the forever prepsters out there, you can't go wrong with a breathable 100% fine cotton robe in classic gingham. It comes in both light blue and navy, so pick your prettiest new lounge staple.
Buy It: J. Crew Petite Plume Women's Gingham Robe; $88; jcrew.com
The Coziest Robe in the World
We're not joking. This will be the most loved purchase you ever make. It's the softest, coziest robe of all time—and this particular style is the brand's lightweight ribbed-knit option that keeps you snuggled but not too hot.
Buy It: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Light Ribbed Short Wrap Robe; $118; dillards.com
The Silkiest Short Kimono
For someone who likes to throw a silky robe over her pajama set, this shorty-short silk robe in girly pink is just the touch of decadence to have you feeling like a million bucks even before you step out of the door. It also comes in black and teal.
Buy It: In Bloom By Jonquil Mia Robe; $48; nordstrom.com
The Full-Length Kimono
We're pretty sure Elizabeth Taylor had one of these in every color. It's the breeziest long robe to assert the perfect amount of diva 'tude around the house, and it's breathable to boot.
Buy It: Eberjey Colette Long Kimono Robe; $110; bloomingdales.com