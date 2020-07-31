Southern Women Have Always Loved a Lightweight Summer Robe—Here Are 12 Breezy Ones to Shop Now

We all have fond memories of watching our mothers and grandmothers get ready at the vanity in their terry housedresses or tea-length robes, which is why we’ve always known there is a big difference between the cozy, thick robe you wear at night watching a Hallmark movie and the breezy, silky robe you wear when getting ready in the morning, especially during a sweltering summer in the South. That’s where the lightweight day robe comes in.

Not dissimilar to the loose, comfy muumuu, a summer robe is meant to be light and airy, made from breathable cotton or silky satin and coming in all lengths and styles. Whether a gingham wrap robe, floral kimono, or monogrammed bath robe, these lightweight robes are made to keep you cool while getting ready for the day or sashaying glamorously around the house in the dead of a hot summer. Here are 12 pretty ones to shop now and sweat never.