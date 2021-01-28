These $17 Amazon Joggers Are Basically Identical to My $98 Lululemon Ones, So Thought I’d Share

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's safe to say that joggers and I have become the best of friends during this past year. They were with me as I binge-watched Virgin River, as well as when I toiled over homemade orange rolls for the first time ever. (Spoiler alert: Both endeavors ended successfully.) They're the perfect balance between cozy loungewear and not wanting to look like I just rolled out of bed—even grocery store-chic when done correctly!

So when I discovered that shoppers were swearing a pair of viral Amazon joggers were cheap dupes for my favorite Lululemon Align Joggers, I was skeptical but nonetheless optimistic. Anything that would let me trade $17 in lieu of shelling out $98 was worth a shot. Because these joggers are It. Super comfy, just tailored enough, and the perfect basic to wear with an extra large tee on the fly or a denim jacket when getting fancy with it.

After ordering to verify for myself, I can attest that they're practically identical to my way more expensive Lululemon ones—down to the logo on the backside waist band that's basically just a tick off from the real thing. They're just as versatile, run similar to size, are not too tight around the thighs, and feel just as comfy without costing a pretty penny. They've got the same stretchiness, tummy-controlling high waist band, and a similar opaque fabric that you don't feel weird about wearing in public. In essence, I'm kicking myself for spending so much on not one, but multiple pairs of the Lululemon joggers before finding out about the Amazon dupes.

Don't believe just me—do your due diligence!—but perhaps the nearly 47,000 Amazon shoppers in their reviews and photos. Many note how incredibly soft they are and that they run true to size, although some recommend sizing up if you want a looser fit. Overall, it's all rave and no regret. "Seriously the softest pants I've ever owned," says one reviewer. "Planning on getting another pair already!" says another.

So if you're looking for an affordable dupe for Lululemon Align Joggers that doesn't sacrifice quality or style, shop these top-selling Amazon joggers below.