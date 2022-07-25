Over 400 Pajamas, Robes, and More Lake Sleepwear Are Up to 40% Off, and These Are Our Top Picks
There are few things quite like changing into your favorite pajamas at the end of a long day. And the experience only gets better if you're putting on a matching set of super soft Lake pajamas. Yes, the brand is popular for a reason—nearly everyone who owns a set highlights how soft its cotton sleepwear is. But the only downside is you can rarely snag a set of Lake pajamas on sale. However, that problem gets a quick fix this week because today is the first day of Lake's summer sale where you can scoop up almost 400 pieces for up to 40 percent off.
If you're new to the brand or you're simply wondering why the pajamas are top of mind for so many shoppers, allow us to provide a bit of a backstory. Founded in Savannah, Georgia in 2014 by Cassandra Cannon and Anne Read Lattimore, the two friends couldn't find a pair of great pajamas they both loved. So they decided to make their own. The key to their pajamas is in the fabric: Most pieces are made from 100 percent Peruvian cotton or bamboo. Though the two friends have launched various silhouettes, each one keeps the same classic and timeless sense of style in mind.
If you're looking to build your own collection of Lake pajamas or add to your stacked rotation, consider the Pima Short-Long Weekend Set. It includes a comfy short-sleeve top and a cozy pair of long pants, and both are made from Lake's 100 percent Peruvian cotton. You can also scoop up a Pima Weekend Shorts Set, which allows you to keep the short-sleeve T-shirt but swap out the long pants for a pair of shorts (a summertime must in the South). Because you will want to continue to wear Lake while you're lounging and getting ready for your day, add a robe. After all, Lake offers robes in the same pima cotton as its pajamas.
Because there are so many items to choose from during Lake's summer sale, we thought we would curate a quick list of products. Of course, we have to add our own twist, so we decided to ask our Southern Living editors to share the top 10 Lake styles they already own as well as the ones they can't wait to shop during the sale, which runs from July 25 through July 28. No matter if you choose to add pajamas, a robe, or a darling dress to your Lake rotation, keep in mind that styles sell fast during the sale—so don't miss out on your favorites while prices are as low as $62.
The 10 Best Editor-Approved On-Sale Lake Styles to Shop
Pima Ruffle Nightgown in Bellini Ombre
"I have matching PJ sets in every style from shorts to capris to pants, so I'm ready to start building my Lake nightgown collection," shared Assistant General Manager Anna Price Olson. "This little pink number is calling my name—now, I just need to decide: stripes or gingham?!"
DreamKnit Shut Eye Shorts Set in Violet
"After hearing so many people raving about Lake pajamas, I've been waiting for a sale to purchase my first set. I'm adding this set to my cart because as a hot sleeper, I reach for shorts year-round," wrote Digital Editor Jenna Sims.
Lolly Dress
"I love this femine-but-bright summer stunner," declared Senior Digital Editor Rebecca Angel Baer. "The secret here is it looks flattering but also comfortable for this thick Southern summer air. And I've decided bold red hues are the way to go right now."
Pima Short-Long Weekend Set in Wisteria
"Once upon a time I would've said I wasn't a pajama gal, but when a friend gifted me my first pair of Lake pajamas I knew I was a changed woman. I think it's safe to say they're the softest PJs to exist, and now they're the only thing I'll sleep in," wrote Assistant Homes Editor Cameron Beall.
Pocket Pants Set in Rally
"I inherited my love of a matching pajama set from my mom. Of all of Lake's styles, the cotton poplin ones are my favorite," shared Homes and Features Editor Betsy Cribb. "They feel crisp and cool (ideal for a Southern summer), and the shirt is so tailored nobody will know you're wearing pajamas should you roll out of bed two minutes before a Zoom meeting."
Pima Long-Short Weekend Set in Dusty Rose
"I absolutely love the weight and cut of the Weekender Set," began Production Director Rachel Ellis. "It is thicker fabric than the original, and the cut is very flattering."
Pima Long Sleeve Weekend Nightgown in Court
"This one just looks SO comfy," began Anna Price Olson. "Love the long sleeves and short length. I'm tall so I actually prefer a short nightgown year-round as long styles can sometimes hit me at an awkward length."
Pima Robe in Mint
"During Lake's last sale, I stocked up on nightgowns and I love them. But now I am in desperate need of a lightweight robe to complete the look," said Rebecca Angel Baer about her plans to add a Pima Roba to her Lake collection.
Pima Ruffle Shorts Set in Lilac
"I love a sleeveless pajama set, especially for the warmer months. I've had my eye on this lightweight ruffle set for a while and decided it's high time I treated myself to them," said Cameron Beall.
Pima Tank-Long Set in Classic Navy
"Something I love about Lake is the ability to mix and match. A set of the Weekender Tank-Long is the perfect addition to the Weekender Long-Short. Swap out the tops and bottoms to make the perfect set for all four seasons," noted Rachel Ellis.