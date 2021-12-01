You Can Save Up to 75 Percent on Kate Spade Purses and Jewelry Right Now
Few designers are a more well-known household name than Kate Spade. Ask anyone who loves the brand's handbags and jewelry, and they're sure to fondly remember the first of its pieces that they bought or were given. Of course, with that kind of name recognition comes a steep price tag. That's where Kate Spade's little-known surprise sales come in handy.
Every once in a while, the brand puts hundreds of accessories on sale for everyone to shop, and "once in a while" just came back around. For a limited time, you can find nearly 1,000 Kate Spade items on sale for up to 75 percent off. Some will be discounted for the duration of the sale (or until they sell out), and others are only marked down for 24 hours at a time—Kate Spade certainly likes to keep shoppers on their toes.
Along with daily deals featuring big price cuts, you can also shop from Kate Spade's carefully curated gift guide. It includes a few dozen purses, wallets, earrings, necklaces, slippers, and pajamas that would all make great gifts for any number of people on your holiday shopping list. Many of the present-worthy items are even under $25, so you can find a reasonably priced high-quality gift to wrap up for a friend or family member.
There are so many accessories to choose from and not much time to shop before the deals are gone. Ahead, see seven of our favorite pieces from the latest Kate Spade surprise sale.
Related Items
Darcy Top Handle Satchel
Polished and practical, this satchel comes in five colors and is spacious enough to actually hold your daily items—phone, keys, wallet, lipstick—and then some. It even has a zippered pocket on the inside and two strap options.
Shimmy Glitter Boxed Small Cardholder
Ideal for giving as a present, this festive cardholder comes packaged in a neat box to take some of the work out of gift-wrapping. Choose from sparkling silver and burgundy colors.
Signature Spade Mini Studs
For the person in your life who's never without their accessories, these tiny stud earrings would make a lovely gift. They offer a subtle nod to the brand with their spade shape, and best of all, they're on sale for $19 right now.
Lacey Slippers
We wouldn't blame you for wanting to buy these comfy slippers for yourself. They have a faux fur lining and a rubber outsole, making them ideal for wearing around the house or even down to the mailbox.
Remi Colorblock Flap Chain Crossbody
This neutral colorblock crossbody bag usually goes for $329, but right now it's more than $200 off. The purse is petite, but it has interior pockets and a zippered pouch big enough to hold the essentials.
Love Shack Glitter Heart Purse
Whether you're buying this heart-shaped bag for yourself or splurging on someone special for the holidays, it's sure to draw attention. The playful shape and sparkling exterior make it a statement piece fit for those who enjoy standing out.
Darcy Small Bucket Bag
Bucket bags have a timeless shape that's equal parts sensible and fashion-forward. This one features refined grain leather and gold hardware, and it comes in four classic colors. Order one while it's more than 60 percent off.