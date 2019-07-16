Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Earrings are a Jewelry Trend We're Loving Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jackie Kennedy was such an influential style icon that even though it has been over 50 years since was in the White House, she is still setting trends. Case in point, button earrings. Larger than stud earrings, button earrings are typically round, post-style earrings that are designed to sit right on the earlobes. They were one of Jackie's favorites and they are popping up on fashionable earlobes everywhere lately.

The Wall Street Journal even covered the trend, dubbing the return of the button earring "the most unexpected new jewelry trend". While button earrings are making headlines these days, "unexpected" is not an adjective I'd use when discussing Jackie Kennedy's continuing trendsetting. After all these years, Jackie's name is still reigns synonymous with American grace and style from her pillbox hats to her sensible heels to everything in between—including the earrings.

As Jackie knew, button earrings are classics that offer an elegant, subtle accent that frame the face and highlight the lines of the neck and, more importantly, the smile. That's why they have a timeless appeal whether in diamond, pearl, or navy-and-gold plastic. While Kennedy's button earrings were frequently hidden under her perfectly coiffed 1960s bouffant, they gave any look a polished finishing touch. While fashionistas these days don't dress up as much as women (and men) did in the 1960s, button earrings can help elevate any outfit whether they are minimalist pearls or a big, bold colorful gobstopper version.

Later in life, Jackie's taste in earrings became more daring with the pairs she wore. Notably after her second husband Aristotle Onassis gave her a pair of gloriously bold dangling gold earrings from Greek jewelry house Lalounis for her 40th birthday, which became iconic in their own right. The gold earrings were the ultimate statement pieces. According to Sotheby's, who sold the originals, the impeccably crafted pieces were meant to look like ruby-studded moons to celebrate the Apollo space mission, and paid subtle homage to Jackie's late husband, President John F. Kennedy, who led America's space race. They were incredible, but not exactly something most of us would wear to the grocery store or driving the kids to school. Luckily, button earrings work for every occasion and with every outfit letting stylish people add a little easy Jackie O style to their everyday wardrobe.