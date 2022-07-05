Snag This Tennis Dress Dupe for Under $30 Right Now As Part of Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals
Out of all the fashion trends that have come in and out of favor in the past decade, athleisure has become the long-standing favorite. It allows comfort to be key without forcing style to go out the window. What we're seeing now isn't just breaking out your favorite old pair of sweatpants. (Though there is always a time and place for those.) It's all about flattering, stretchy, functional athleisure that also can double as a put-together look for running errands or meeting friends for coffee. No actual exercise required. Basically, you can wear stretchy fabric while still looking like you put some effort in—and there's no greater athleisure fashion illusion than the exercise dress.
Tennis fashion has been having a moment for a while now, and there seems to be no slowing down. Rightfully so, since the comfortable clothing also perfectly captures a retro and classic feel. (Princess Diana did love a tennis skirt.) If it wasn't already tempting enough, Amazon offers tennis dresses that look strikingly similar to more expensive counterparts that run upwards of $100 and continually sell out on Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, Abercrombie, and other clothing sites. Right now, you can score the Heathyoga Women's Tennis Dress for under $30 as part of Amazon's Early Prime Day deals.
The short active dress is lined with a supportive built-in bra with removable pads and features shorts that can be taken on and off separately for ultimate ease, as opposed to being fully lined and requiring the whole dress to be taken off as one piece each time. The included shorts not only give extra coverage, but also make it easy to change in and out of while on-the-go.
It also offers two small hidden pockets on the shorts to hold items like your cellphone and keys, and it has adjustable straps for a more customizable fit with extra support. The fabric is breathable and stretchy, making it ideal for wicking sweat and remaining comfortable at all times. Some reviewers even note that the fabric makes this dress ideal for wearing with sandals as a coverup to the beach or lake. It can even double as a bathing suit for those who desire more coverage.
While black makes for a classic and versatile option, the dress also comes in five other color options. Since wearing a tennis dress is so easy, many people in the review section mention that they ended up purchasing more than one color to switch between. At a compelling 30-35% off discount price on all sizes and colors, why choose?
At the end of the day, both comfort and style can work together to help you feel great in your clothes. Tennis dresses give you both! Shop the sale while the deal is live now.