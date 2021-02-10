The Real Question Is, Where Have These $28 Amazon Yoga Pants Been All My Life?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hundreds of dollars later, I'd had it. Turns out, one of my worst habits seems to be peer-pressuring myself into purchasing expensive athleisure and loungewear for no good reason—but not anymore. First came the $17 Amazon joggers that were basically identical to my $98 Lululemon Align Joggers, and then appeared the under-$50 Amazon jacket that could barely be told apart from my $118 Lululemon Define Jacket. Now I'm hooked on cheaper dupes for my favorite athletic attire and couldn't be happier about it.

There's yet another compelling Amazon dupe that has me wondering why I ever spent more than 40 bucks on a single article of casual clothing that I have no intentions of gracing with any makeup or fabulous destination. (More like my couch on a date with Netflix and retinol.) Get those gams ready, because these under-$30 Amazon yoga pants are about to lift, cinch, and sink like butter into your skin. The best part? You'll feel like you're wearing a pair of Lululemon's coveted $98 Groove Flare Pants—that are literally always sold out anyway!—at basically a quarter of the price.

With over 6,600 perfect five-star reviews, they've got many shoppers buying multiple colors at the same time. My personal favorite thing about these Amazon yoga pants? They seem designed to flatter, and I'll always take a confidence boost. They've got a tummy-controlling high waist, seams on the hips that feign an hourglass figure, and a flared silhouette below the knees that is incredibly flattering. Best of all, thanks to a four-way stretch fabric, I can attest that these don't get awkwardly see-through when bending over or doing squats. Squat-proof! Plus, the smartphone-sized pockets let me go on walks without having to hold my iPhone.

All that and a 30-day money back guarantee? Now they're just getting fresh. Shop these best-selling Amazon yoga pants below.