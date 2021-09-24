Shoppers Say These Relaxed Trousers Are Just Like Ones at Athleta at a 'Fraction of the Cost' – and They're on Sale
Throwing on a comfy pair of pants designed with tons of style is the key to all-day wear. As we start to head back into the office, you're going to want a work wardrobe refresh filled with cute, easy-going staples that are totally on trend with a professional edge. If you're searching for a pair of trousers that are versatile enough to wear to work and out for drinks, look no further than the Grace Karin Cropped Pants that "fit like a dream" and are on sale for just $23.
Made with a polyester and spandex blend, these casually-cute dress pants are so comfortable to walk around in and have a ton of stretch that Amazon shoppers appreciate. You'll notice that the fabric has a bit of weight to it due to its high-quality materials, however, shoppers confirm that the pants are still "light and airy" and even have a kind of dri-fit feel.
BUY IT: $22.94 (orig. $28.69); amazon.com
You'll also love how flattering these high-waisted pants are. They have an elastic paperbag waist design that's secured with a feminine bow tie belt that looks stylish and also gives you a generous stretchy feel. The design also adds to its "very forgiving" appearance that ensures that the fitted pants are also loose in all the right places. If you want a more baggy appearance, consider sizing up.
While the trousers have a loose fit, they're definitely not in the same style category as your sweats. These pants from Grace Karin have a slim design, two deep pockets, and a cropped leg that reviewers say hits them right at the ankle. You know what that means? These pants will definitely show off your cute shoes, and they go well with practically everything including boots, heels, sneakers, and sandals.
The "wardrobe must-have" is extremely popular, racking in over 8,600 five-star ratings and earning a top spot on Amazon's best-seller list. Shoppers love the pants so much, they're buying it in multiple colors. And you have options: There are 32 colors and styles available.
"Love these!" writes one Amazon shopper. "Super comfortable—can be dressed up or down. Very similar to the Athleta travel pants that I have, at a fraction of the cost! Now I want to buy it in every color!"
"I love these pants! Not only do they feel like you're wearing pajamas, but they are so flattering!" writes another. "They hug your curves in all the right places, and fit loose where you want them to! I'm 5'5 with an athletic build, so finding pants that look good without making my legs look like tree trunks [is difficult], but these make my shape look feminine, and they are very forgiving on your waist! They are great for just about any occasion, I will be ordering another pair for sure!"
To get that polished look with all the comfort, go with the Grace Karin Cropped Pants while they're just $23 on Amazon.
