These Are the Prettiest Gingham Clothes for Summer—All Under $50
While gingham is near and dear to our Southern hearts, it's also one of the easiest patterns to wear for summer because it looks good with just about anything. Surprisingly the name gingham comes from the Malayan word genggang means "striped," but the pattern you might be more familiar has more of a checked design. Gingham was first made popular in mid-18th century England, and then was finally adopted in the U.S. during World War II as affordable fashion. No wonder why we love this classic, vintage-inspired pattern—it's timeless! As an ode to one of our favorite patterns for summer, we rounded up some of our favorite gingham shirts, skirts, and pants. Now is the perfect time to shop for gingham clothes, so we've done the easy part for you and rounded up our favorites.
Sleeveless Tiered Gingham Swing Mini Dress
BUY IT: $44.99; oldnavy.com
This tiered swing dress can be dressed up or down for a casual lunch date or a cocktail with friends.
Gingham Puff Sleeve Shirred Bust Mini Dress
BUY IT: $27; missguided.com
This dress comes in three colors, and we plan on buying all of them.
Gingham Shirred Bust Midi Smock Dress
BUY IT: $34; missguided.com
We're swooning over the puff sleeves on this dress. The midi length also makes it an ideal summer picnic dress.
Gingham High-Rise Paperbag Shorts
BUY IT: $25; target.com
The ruffles and the bow detail on these shorts are too cute. Pair them with a fun straw bag for a trendy summer ensemble.
Embroidered Gingham Midi Swing Skirt
BUY IT: 34.99; oldnavy.com
This skirt will become a staple piece in your wardrobe with any white top and fun sandals.
Flutter Short Sleeve Top
BUY IT: $20; target.com
Who says gingham can't be a transitional pattern? Wear this top in the summer or fall for a fun, bold statement.
Gingham Smocked Peplum Tank Top
BUY IT: $49.50; loft.com
Our two favorite shirt styles combined: smocking and peplum. Stay cool and feel cool in this large block gingham top.
Gingham Button Up Shirt
BUY IT: $39.99; factory.jcrew.com
You can never grow wrong with a classic button up shirt. The Kelly Green color is especially fun for summer.
Linen-Cotton Holland Pant
BUY IT: $49.99; factory.jcrew.com
Spice up your typical business slack with a gingham print. The light linen fabric is great for warmer summer days.
Gingham Jacquard Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Top
BUY IT: $19.99; madewell.com
We love the rustic feel of this top. The Saddle Brown color and the wooden buttons bring a modern twist to classic gingham.