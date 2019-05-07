These Are the Prettiest Gingham Clothes for Summer—All Under $50

While gingham is near and dear to our Southern hearts, it's also one of the easiest patterns to wear for summer because it looks good with just about anything. Surprisingly the name gingham comes from the Malayan word genggang means "striped," but the pattern you might be more familiar has more of a checked design. Gingham was first made popular in mid-18th century England, and then was finally adopted in the U.S. during World War II as affordable fashion. No wonder why we love this classic, vintage-inspired pattern—it's timeless! As an ode to one of our favorite patterns for summer, we rounded up some of our favorite gingham shirts, skirts, and pants. Now is the perfect time to shop for gingham clothes, so we've done the easy part for you and rounded up our favorites.