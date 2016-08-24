Under-$100 Game Day Dresses to Wear All Football Season Long

By Southern Living Editors
Updated August 31, 2021
Credit: Target

Although we Southern ladies may be divided when it comes to which football team we're cheering on, we do agree on one thing: When we see a cute game day dress in our college's colors, we go ahead and buy it. Now tailgating season is upon us, and we've done the shopping for you (at least, we've given you a fantastic headstart). We've compiled our favorite under-$100 game day dresses to fit every style—and for every football team's colors. No matter if your home team bleeds crimson, orange, purple, blue, or true red, we've spotted stylish options for every Southern gal gearing up for game days. (And many of these dresses come in multiple colors, for those who don't spot their team shade.) We've even put in a few tailgating outfit options for those who wish to remain neutral, should a family feud be at risk. Now all that's left is memorizing the SEC schedule, planning the tastiest tailgate, and—of course—picking the perfect game day outfit. 

1 of 20

Z Supply Blakely Slub Ruffle Dress

Credit: Shopbop

Stay cool and look cooler in this edgy, mid-length black dress. The ruffled sleeves give it just a touch of femininity so that you feel like Sporty Spice all game day.

BUY IT: $44.80; shopbop.com

2 of 20

Vent Cotton Dress

Credit: MANGO

Avoid the inevitable sweat that comes with game day festivities with this backless cotton swing dress.

BUY IT: $59.99; shop.mango.com

3 of 20

En Saison Pleated Floral Print Mini Dress

Credit: Shopbop

Add just a touch of crimson to your game day outfit and be the most fashionable fan in the stands. Cowboy boots and a felt-brimmed hat would be fun touches to the ensemble.

BUY IT: $55; shopbop.com

4 of 20

Gauzy Wrap Dress

Credit: Lulus

On a hot, sweaty game day, everyone's wishing for a breezy outfit like this gauzy dress. 

BUY IT: $58; lulus.com

5 of 20

English Factory High Low Knit Combo Dress

Credit: Shopbop

This dress had us at the puff sleeves and sailor stripe combo. A hint of orange accessories would make this the cutest game day outfit.

BUY IT: $56; shopbop.com

6 of 20

Ruffle-Sleeve Babydoll Dress

Credit: Madewell

If you want a more neutral look on game day, this gray gingham dress can easily be dressed up with come school colors accessories for a quintessentially Southern ensemble.

BUY IT: $95; madewell.com

7 of 20

English Factory Ruffle Tee Dress

Credit: Shopbop

Whichever tiger you're rooting for, do it in style with this sophisticated, yet simple tee dress.

BUY IT: $56; shopbop.com

8 of 20

Linen-Blend Alli Mini Dress

Credit: Madewell

Whether you pair this dress with crimson, cardinal, garnet, red, or gold accessories, you'll be the most fashionable fan in the stands.

BUY IT: $79.99; madewell.com

9 of 20

BB Dakota Fields of Gold Dress

Credit: Shopbop

The name of this dress says it all. Be ready to strut your way to the field of purple and gold in this breezy dress.

BUY IT: $69; shopbop.com

10 of 20

Tiered Midi Dress

Credit: Banana Republic Factory

Make a statement in this bold blue midi dress this football season.

BUY IT: $79.98; bananarepublicfactory.gap.com

11 of 20

BB Dakota Dream About Me Dress

Credit: Shopbop

For those days where the heat is almost unbearable, this dress will keep you feeling cool while supporting your favorite team. Add on a pair of strappy sandals and a cute clear bag.

BUY IT: $79; shopbop.com

12 of 20

Tiered Knit Keyhole Maxi Dress

Credit: J. Crew

Make this flowy white dress work for whatever your favorite team is by adding fun, bold accessories.

BUY IT: $98; jcrew.com

13 of 20

Tiered Woven Shirt Midi Dress

Credit: ASOS

Stand out in the crowd of fans with this bright orange dress. Dress it up with a pair of fun sandals or keep it casual with your favorite sneakers.

BUY IT: $48; asos.com

14 of 20

Frill Sleeve Flounce Midi Dress

Credit: Banana Republic Factory

Available in a range of colors, you'll stay cool in this dress from the pre-game brunch to the post-game party.

BUY IT: $49.99; bananarepublicfactory.gap.com

15 of 20

Button-Up Trapeze Dress

Credit: Target

The cut on this dress is universally flattering, which makes it a staple game day piece.

BUY IT: $36.99; target.com

16 of 20

Paisley Print Dress

Credit: MANGO

Add a pop of print to your game day ensemble with the classic and reliable paisley print.

BUY IT: $79.99; shop.mango.com

17 of 20

Flutter Short Sleeve Tiered Dress

Credit: Target

Be ready to Hail State in this flutter dress.

BUY IT: $29.99; target.com

18 of 20

Frill Cotton Dress

Credit: MANGO

The bigger the ruffle the better the dress. At least that's our motto!

BUY IT: $39.99; shop.mango.com

19 of 20

Knox Rose Sleeveless Dress

Credit: Target

If you're looking for a subtle game day dress, the yellow pattern makes your allegiance known without being over-the-top.

BUY IT: $32.99; target.com

20 of 20

Printed Cotton Dress

Credit: MANGO

Stay comfy in this dress on game day paired with your most reliable sneakers.

BUY IT: $79.99; shop.mango.com

