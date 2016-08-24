Under-$100 Game Day Dresses to Wear All Football Season Long
Although we Southern ladies may be divided when it comes to which football team we're cheering on, we do agree on one thing: When we see a cute game day dress in our college's colors, we go ahead and buy it. Now tailgating season is upon us, and we've done the shopping for you (at least, we've given you a fantastic headstart). We've compiled our favorite under-$100 game day dresses to fit every style—and for every football team's colors. No matter if your home team bleeds crimson, orange, purple, blue, or true red, we've spotted stylish options for every Southern gal gearing up for game days. (And many of these dresses come in multiple colors, for those who don't spot their team shade.) We've even put in a few tailgating outfit options for those who wish to remain neutral, should a family feud be at risk. Now all that's left is memorizing the SEC schedule, planning the tastiest tailgate, and—of course—picking the perfect game day outfit.
Z Supply Blakely Slub Ruffle Dress
Stay cool and look cooler in this edgy, mid-length black dress. The ruffled sleeves give it just a touch of femininity so that you feel like Sporty Spice all game day.
Vent Cotton Dress
Avoid the inevitable sweat that comes with game day festivities with this backless cotton swing dress.
En Saison Pleated Floral Print Mini Dress
Add just a touch of crimson to your game day outfit and be the most fashionable fan in the stands. Cowboy boots and a felt-brimmed hat would be fun touches to the ensemble.
Gauzy Wrap Dress
On a hot, sweaty game day, everyone's wishing for a breezy outfit like this gauzy dress.
English Factory High Low Knit Combo Dress
This dress had us at the puff sleeves and sailor stripe combo. A hint of orange accessories would make this the cutest game day outfit.
Ruffle-Sleeve Babydoll Dress
If you want a more neutral look on game day, this gray gingham dress can easily be dressed up with come school colors accessories for a quintessentially Southern ensemble.
English Factory Ruffle Tee Dress
Whichever tiger you're rooting for, do it in style with this sophisticated, yet simple tee dress.
Linen-Blend Alli Mini Dress
Whether you pair this dress with crimson, cardinal, garnet, red, or gold accessories, you'll be the most fashionable fan in the stands.
BB Dakota Fields of Gold Dress
The name of this dress says it all. Be ready to strut your way to the field of purple and gold in this breezy dress.
Tiered Midi Dress
Make a statement in this bold blue midi dress this football season.
BB Dakota Dream About Me Dress
For those days where the heat is almost unbearable, this dress will keep you feeling cool while supporting your favorite team. Add on a pair of strappy sandals and a cute clear bag.
Tiered Knit Keyhole Maxi Dress
Make this flowy white dress work for whatever your favorite team is by adding fun, bold accessories.
Tiered Woven Shirt Midi Dress
Stand out in the crowd of fans with this bright orange dress. Dress it up with a pair of fun sandals or keep it casual with your favorite sneakers.
Frill Sleeve Flounce Midi Dress
Available in a range of colors, you'll stay cool in this dress from the pre-game brunch to the post-game party.
Button-Up Trapeze Dress
The cut on this dress is universally flattering, which makes it a staple game day piece.
Paisley Print Dress
Add a pop of print to your game day ensemble with the classic and reliable paisley print.
Flutter Short Sleeve Tiered Dress
Be ready to Hail State in this flutter dress.
Frill Cotton Dress
The bigger the ruffle the better the dress. At least that's our motto!
Knox Rose Sleeveless Dress
If you're looking for a subtle game day dress, the yellow pattern makes your allegiance known without being over-the-top.
Printed Cotton Dress
Stay comfy in this dress on game day paired with your most reliable sneakers.
