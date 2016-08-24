Under-$100 Game Day Dresses to Wear All Football Season Long

Although we Southern ladies may be divided when it comes to which football team we're cheering on, we do agree on one thing: When we see a cute game day dress in our college's colors, we go ahead and buy it. Now tailgating season is upon us, and we've done the shopping for you (at least, we've given you a fantastic headstart). We've compiled our favorite under-$100 game day dresses to fit every style—and for every football team's colors. No matter if your home team bleeds crimson, orange, purple, blue, or true red, we've spotted stylish options for every Southern gal gearing up for game days. (And many of these dresses come in multiple colors, for those who don't spot their team shade.) We've even put in a few tailgating outfit options for those who wish to remain neutral, should a family feud be at risk. Now all that's left is memorizing the SEC schedule, planning the tastiest tailgate, and—of course—picking the perfect game day outfit.