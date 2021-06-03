Fruit-Inspired Fashion Finds We’ll Be Wearing All Summer
As we inch towards the summer months, fresh fruit and veggies begin to sprout. It's prime time for summer picnics and barbecues with Grandma's heirloom fruit salad recipe and strawberry shortcake. For summer 2021, the fruit fashion trend is full-blown, whether we're talking the food we eat to the clothes we wear. This year, seasonal produce isn't just for eating.
From lemons to strawberries, watermelons, oranges, bananas, and pineapples, fruit adorns an array of clothing and accessories; swimsuits, dresses, skirts, blouses, rompers, pajamas, earrings, and just about every garment. Our picks will bring a fruity, tropical flair to any summer look.
Not everyone is born with a green thumb but, lucky for us all, we can wear our favorite fruits and veggies instead. Fun embellishments like these fruit fashions and accessories will stick with you for seasons to come and may even last a lifetime.
Charmo Lemon Printed One Piece Swimsuit
BUY IT: $17.99; walmart.com
The self-tie knot straps adjust according to your shoulder size, making this suit optimal for a variety of body types. Wire-free cups, an elastic band, and removable padding offer suitable support and shape.
Emerson Road Fruit Pajamas
BUY IT: $68; nordstrom.com
Emerson Road's softly ribbed pineapple pajama set features a button-front tank and comfy shorts that will sweeten your dreams. Made from 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, the tank has a scoop neck and the shorts have an elastic waist. Machine wash and tumble dry is recommended for optimal care.
Kate Spade Tutti Fruity Lemon Statement Huggies Earrings
BUY IT: $60.06; zappos.com
Kate Spade's Tutti Fruity Lemon Huggies earrings make a statement in your summer wardrobe. Refresh your look with a gold-tone plated titanium and resin lemon drop accent. Measuring half an inch wide and weighing .358 ounces, these lemon earrings feature a snap post back and include a protective case.
Marine Layer Camila Fruity Floral Romper
BUY IT: $125; nordstrom.com
Marine Layer released this floral and fruity statement romper just in time for summer. A tropical print of brightly colored fruit, bananas, kiwis, watermelons, strawberries, pineapples, and flowers energizes an easy-as-can-be romper that buttons at the front and features a sweet tie at the back. This sleeveless romper features a deep V-neck and side-seam pockets.
Kate Spade Cherry Toss Poplin Dress
BUY IT: $209; katespade.com
Cut in Kate Spade's crisp cotton poplin, this dress is a cherry good option for brunch, the office, date night, or days in the park. Crafted from 100 percent cotton poplin, this darling fit-and-flare dress features pearlescent buttons, a 100 percent polyester lining, sweetheart neckline, adjustable shoulder straps, gathered waist, smocked elastic back, and side seam zipper with hook-and-eye.
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Beaded Lemon Drop Earrings
BUY IT: $12.74; target.com
BaubleBar teamed up with Target to create an affordable, fashionable line called SUGARFIX. These nickel-free yellow lemon drop earrings have a 2.44-inch length with glass seed beads, epoxy and acrylic finishes for luster and durability, and post back closures. The lightweight design makes earrings wearable throughout the entire day and evening.
Wild Fable Sleeveless Ruched Front Strawberry Dress
BUY IT: $25; target.com
This sleeveless skater dress from Wild Fable has a sweetheart neckline with ruffle trim and a bow-tie accent and ruched front with a summery strawberry print. It's made from a soft, flowy, lightweight and drapey fabric featuring a cinched waist with smocked back for extra shaping. Adjustable shoulder straps provide a secure fit.
Idealway Dangle Beaded Fruit Earrings
BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com
These hypoallergenic handmade beaded fruit earrings are made of premium resin beads in an array of bright colors, in lemons, melons, watermelons, and oranges. They're lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. Anywhere you travel this summer, these beaded earrings will add a fruity flare to every outfit.