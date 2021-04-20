Amazon The Drop Spring Summer Dresses
8 Breezy Sundresses You'll Want To Live In All Summer Long—From Amazon's The Drop Clothing Collection
Easy, breezy, and budget-friendly.
Once spring and summer roll around, we've got a hankering to wear dresses—all the comfy, breezy, sweat-friendly dresses. It might be because it gets hot enough down here to make the ice cream truck melt, with all the peach ice cream in it. If it's May in the South and you haven't started your sundress hunt, consider yourself in the danger zone. Luckily, those who have waited out are about to get blessed with the best summer dress secret: Amazon's The Drop collection.
Amazon's influencer-inspired, affordably priced brand The Drop just launched a capsule collection of springtime staples that is filled to the brim with airy frocks and sundresses that will complete your summer wardrobe in a few clicks of "add to cart." Even better, each silhouette comes in multiple color options and a wide spectrum of size availability, so everyone's covered, including with handy photos to help you shop your size. From casual outdoor barbecues to breezy beachside lunches, spring and summer have never been so cute. Here are 8 of the best dresses from The Drop's spring collection to shop now.
The Drop Belle Puff-Sleeve V-Neck Tiered Midi Dress
There's not a spring or summer scenario we can't see ourselves wearing this comfy mid-length dress with a slight puffy sleeve. It comes in this cute tan color, as well as classic black.
SHOP IT: $59.90; amazon.com
The Drop Romantic Ruffle Drop Waist Dress
Drop waist? How about drop some cash? Because that's all we're thinking when looking at this casual ruffle-detailed dress that hits just above the knees. The sage color option is perfect for all things spring and summer, but it also comes in black.
SHOP IT: $49.90; amazon.com
The Drop Keyla Puff-Sleeve Square Neck Tiered Midi Dress
Just one look at this dress and we know it's a must-have purchase. It's got the trendy puffy-sleeve, square-neck factor, but at a fraction of the price of most dresses in this style. Aside from black, it comes in a statement-making leopard print, too.
SHOP IT: $59.90; amazon.com
The Drop Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
Like the dress above, but shortened for all of your hottest-days-of-summer needs. This one is also tempting to double as a house dress or beach cover-up. It comes in two pops of color—this kelly green and a royal blue—as well as crisp white, which is always a go-to for spring and summer.
SHOP IT: $44.90; amazon.com
The Drop Ruffle V-Neck Maxi Dress
Did we mention flowy? This above-ankle, super breezy number is like a slightly more put-together caftan for everyday wear. The neckline ruffle detail flatters the décolletage area, and you can choose from navy, fiesta red, and a summery palm print.
SHOP IT: $49.90; amazon.com
The Drop Estelle Puff Sleeve French Terry Sweatshirt Mini Dress
This casual pull-on dress is like a t-shirt dress and cozy oversized sweatshirt combined. Pockets and sleeve detailing offer stylish touches, and the French terry-inspired frock comes in four color options.
SHOP IT: $39.90; amazon.com
The Drop Kaftan Midi Dress
Meet your new favorite house dress and swimsuit cover-up, all in one. This long, roomy caftan is classic in silhouette and too good of a basic to pass up, so you might find yourself wanting to invest in all three colors.
SHOP IT: $54.90; amazon.com
The Drop Amelia Square Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress
And for a spring-to-summer outfit that you can dress up and down, look no further than this trendy square-neck tank dress. It's easy to go from daytime with sneakers to date night with heeled sandals. Choose from four different colors, but we're loving the olive green.
SHOP IT: $39.90; amazon.com