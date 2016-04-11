Floral Spring Dresses For Every Budget
Anastasia Shirt Dress in Red Pop & Ivory Falling Petal
Wear it to work, or pack it for your next seaside getaway: A classic shirt dress never fails.
Buy it now: $120; boden.com
Fit & Flare Cami Midi for Women in White Floral
The tiered hem makes this throw-on-and-go number especially sweet.
Buy it now: $40; oldnavy.com
Eliza J Faux Wrap Maxi Dress
Dial up date night with this flirty frock. Bonus points for the two-tiered ruffle.
Buy it now: $168; nordstrom.com
Poppy Print Wrap Dress
Throw it back to the ‘70s in a groovy maxi that doesn’t shy away from color. Wide-cut sleeves amp up the boho vibes.
Buy it now: $119; otherstories.com
Floral Keyhole Flare Dress
For the go-getter who knows florals work as well in the boardroom as they do at brunch.
Buy it now: $139; anntaylor.com
Printed Ponte-Knit Sheath Dress for Women in Navy Daisy Print
A little stretch + a playful print = we’ve found the perfect spring sheath.
Buy it now: $40; oldnavy.com
Maggy London Floral Print Charmeuse Midi Dress
The answer to all your wedding guest wardrobe woes? A midi covered in vibrant blooms with a floaty handkerchief hem that feels right on trend.
Buy it here: $148; nordstrom.com
Belted Midi Dress in Rose Print
Everything’s coming up roses with this fit-and-flare find. Adjustable straps guarantee a good fit.
Buy it now: $99; otherstories.com
Sleeveless Ruffle-Neck Midi Dress in Liberty Chamomile Floral
We’re suckers for a feminine floral from Liberty, so it took us two-seconds-flat to add this tailored cotton find to our carts.
Buy it now: $158; jcrew.com
Women's Short Sleeve Off the Shoulder Button Front Midi Dress
Take it easy in a laidback midi that’s ideal for picnics in the park or a Saturday morning trip to the farmers’ market.
Buy it now: $30; target.com
Floral Drop-Waist Shift Dress in Pink
Hello, garden parties! And weddings. And your younger brother’s graduation.
Buy it now: $129; bananarepublic.com
Garden Of Joy Light Orange Floral Print Ruffled Wrap Dress
You’ll be the belle of the ball (or your friend’s baby shower) in this ladylike number.
Buy it now: $74; lulus.com
Whimsical Wildflowers Shift Dress
Crocheted details and a bold retro print make this one you’ll reach for every time you’ve got something fun on the books!
Buy it now: $79; modcloth.com
Valorous Vera Pink Floral Print Midi Dress
Red and pink feels oh-so-feminine, but the cold-shoulder gives it a little edge.
Buy it now: $67; lulus.com
Smocked Tie-Front Dress
If you could keep dresses on speed dial, this one would be on the list! Plus, the youthful smocked details make it feel vacation-ready.
Buy it now: $56.50; factory.jcrew.com
Floral Dressed Up Dark Green Floral Print Midi Dress
The dress date-night outfit dreams are made of: From the high-neck to the fluttery skirt, this frock was made for dancing.
Buy it now: $62; lulus.com
Illuminated Elegance Chiffon Maxi Dress in Black
Bring the drama (in a good way) in a stand-out maxi. Take it to an evening wedding with elegant accessories, or slide on some colorful sandals for a more casual look.
Buy it now: $119; modcloth.com
Short Sleeve Side-Button Midi Wrap Dress
Meet the easiest, breeziest dress you’ll have in your closet this season. Side-buttons give this work-appropriate style a little something extra.
Buy it now: $70; gap.com
Belted Floral Print Tunic
If you live in neutrals, we’ve found the floral for you. Muted, maybe, but never boring.
Buy it now: $70; zara.com
Julia Jordan Floral Wrap Dress
Bring the sunshine in a cheery dress that’s suited for every event on your spring social calendar.
Buy it now: $109; Nordstrom.com