Floral Spring Dresses For Every Budget

Boden
Spring is so close we can almost taste it, and we can definitely see it! The flowers are starting to bloom and inspiring us to brighten our wardrobes.Put away your dark and drab winter clothes, and break out the bright colors, cheerful prints, and lightweight fabrics. It's no wonder that floral dresses are top of mind when it comes to our go-to spring looks. If it’s time to add to your collection, check out this roundup of some of the best e-retail has to offer. We’ve found everything from great everyday dresses you can wear to work, to out-on-the-town twirlers and wedding-guest-ready frocks. While some blooms are short-lived, floral prints are sticking around for months to come. Here are our favorite floral dresses for the season.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 20

Anastasia Shirt Dress in Red Pop & Ivory Falling Petal

Boden

Wear it to work, or pack it for your next seaside getaway: A classic shirt dress never fails.

Buy it now: $120; boden.com

2 of 20

Fit & Flare Cami Midi for Women in White Floral

Old Navy

The tiered hem makes this throw-on-and-go number especially sweet.

Buy it now: $40; oldnavy.com

3 of 20

Eliza J Faux Wrap Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Dial up date night with this flirty frock. Bonus points for the two-tiered ruffle.

Buy it now: $168; nordstrom.com

4 of 20

Poppy Print Wrap Dress

& Other Stories

Throw it back to the ‘70s in a groovy maxi that doesn’t shy away from color. Wide-cut sleeves amp up the boho vibes.

Buy it now: $119; otherstories.com

5 of 20

Floral Keyhole Flare Dress

Ann Taylor

For the go-getter who knows florals work as well in the boardroom as they do at brunch.

Buy it now: $139; anntaylor.com

6 of 20

Printed Ponte-Knit Sheath Dress for Women in Navy Daisy Print

Old Navy

A little stretch + a playful print = we’ve found the perfect spring sheath.

Buy it now: $40; oldnavy.com

7 of 20

Maggy London Floral Print Charmeuse Midi Dress

Nordstrom

The answer to all your wedding guest wardrobe woes? A midi covered in vibrant blooms with a floaty handkerchief hem that feels right on trend.

Buy it here: $148; nordstrom.com

8 of 20

Belted Midi Dress in Rose Print

& Other Stories

Everything’s coming up roses with this fit-and-flare find. Adjustable straps guarantee a good fit.

Buy it now: $99; otherstories.com

9 of 20

Sleeveless Ruffle-Neck Midi Dress in Liberty Chamomile Floral

J. Crew Factory

We’re suckers for a feminine floral from Liberty, so it took us two-seconds-flat to add this tailored cotton find to our carts.

Buy it now: $158; jcrew.com

10 of 20

Women's Short Sleeve Off the Shoulder Button Front Midi Dress

Target

Take it easy in a laidback midi that’s ideal for picnics in the park or a Saturday morning trip to the farmers’ market.

Buy it now: $30; target.com

11 of 20

Floral Drop-Waist Shift Dress in Pink

Banana Republic

Hello, garden parties! And weddings. And your younger brother’s graduation.

Buy it now: $129; bananarepublic.com

12 of 20

Garden Of Joy Light Orange Floral Print Ruffled Wrap Dress

Lulus

You’ll be the belle of the ball (or your friend’s baby shower) in this ladylike number.

Buy it now: $74; lulus.com

13 of 20

Whimsical Wildflowers Shift Dress

ModCloth

Crocheted details and a bold retro print make this one you’ll reach for every time you’ve got something fun on the books!

Buy it now: $79; modcloth.com

14 of 20

Valorous Vera Pink Floral Print Midi Dress

Lulus

Red and pink feels oh-so-feminine, but the cold-shoulder gives it a little edge.

Buy it now: $67; lulus.com

15 of 20

Smocked Tie-Front Dress

J. Crew Factory

If you could keep dresses on speed dial, this one would be on the list! Plus, the youthful smocked details make it feel vacation-ready.

Buy it now: $56.50; factory.jcrew.com

16 of 20

Floral Dressed Up Dark Green Floral Print Midi Dress

Lulus

The dress date-night outfit dreams are made of: From the high-neck to the fluttery skirt, this frock was made for dancing.

Buy it now: $62; lulus.com

17 of 20

Illuminated Elegance Chiffon Maxi Dress in Black

ModCloth

Bring the drama (in a good way) in a stand-out maxi. Take it to an evening wedding with elegant accessories, or slide on some colorful sandals for a more casual look.

Buy it now: $119; modcloth.com

18 of 20

Short Sleeve Side-Button Midi Wrap Dress

Gap

Meet the easiest, breeziest dress you’ll have in your closet this season. Side-buttons give this work-appropriate style a little something extra.

Buy it now: $70; gap.com

19 of 20

Belted Floral Print Tunic

Zara

If you live in neutrals, we’ve found the floral for you. Muted, maybe, but never boring.

Buy it now: $70; zara.com

20 of 20

Julia Jordan Floral Wrap Dress

Nordstrom

Bring the sunshine in a cheery dress that’s suited for every event on your spring social calendar.

Buy it now: $109; Nordstrom.com

