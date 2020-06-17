These garden-grown prints are a breath of fresh air.

Our winter wardrobes may be chockful of neutrals, but when summer comes around, it’s out with the oatmeal and in with the colorful prints: Think gingham, polka dots, and our personal favorite, florals. We’re big fans of the print because of its versatility—on a smocked maxi, florals feel timeless and sweet; on a tailored blouse, they feel modern and polished. While we love floral prints in all their forms, this summer, we’ll take ours in loose-fitting caftans, easygoing frocks with pockets, and breezy dresses that beat the heat. Here, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best floral sundresses for summer.