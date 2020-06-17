15 Floral Dresses for Summer

Updated June 17, 2020
Old Navy

These garden-grown prints are a breath of fresh air.

Our winter wardrobes may be chockful of neutrals, but when summer comes around, it’s out with the oatmeal and in with the colorful prints: Think gingham, polka dots, and our personal favorite, florals. We’re big fans of the print because of its versatility—on a smocked maxi, florals feel timeless and sweet; on a tailored blouse, they feel modern and polished. While we love floral prints in all their forms, this summer, we’ll take ours in loose-fitting caftans, easygoing frocks with pockets, and breezy dresses that beat the heat. Here, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best floral sundresses for summer.

1 of 15

Floral-Print Smocked-Top Maxi Sundress for Women in White Ditsy Floral

Old Navy

BUY IT: $40; oldnavy.com

2 of 15

Eliza J Faux Wrap Maxi Dress in Blue

Nordstrom

BUY IT: $168, currently on sale for $75; nordstrom.com

3 of 15

Printed Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress for Women in White Floral

Old Navy

BUY IT: $40; oldnavy.com

4 of 15

R.Vivimos Women's Long Sleeve Floral Print Retro V Neck Tassel Bohemian Midi Dress in Whitepink

Amazon

BUY IT: $33; amazon.com

5 of 15

Halogen Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress

Nordstrom

BUY IT: $99, currently on sale for $45; nordstrom.com

6 of 15

Isodora Midi Shirt Dress in Ivory Garden Charm

Boden

BUY IT: $130; bodenusa.com

7 of 15

Waist-Defined Braided-Strap Maxi Sundress for Women in Navy Floral

Old Navy

BUY IT: $40; oldnavy.com

8 of 15

PIZOFF Women's Dresses Summer Floral Backless Spaghetti Strap Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets

Amazon

BUY IT: $21; amazon.com

9 of 15

Short Sleeve Dress in Floral Crochet

J. Crew

BUY IT: $113; jcrew.com

10 of 15

Puff Sleeve Midi Dress in Ivory Larkspur Pink Floral

J. Crew

BUY IT: $138; jcrew.com

11 of 15

Cotton Wrap Dress in Pastel Floral Pink Green

J. Crew Factory

BUY IT: $27; factory.jcrew.com

12 of 15

Goodthreads Women's Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress

Amazon

BUY IT: $39; amazon.com

13 of 15

Sleeveless Tie-Waist Shirtdress in Florence Floral Green Ivy

J. Crew Factory

BUY IT: $35; factory.jcrew.com

14 of 15

Gal Meets Glam Collection Geraldine Shoulder Tie Foulard Printed Square Neck Cotton Maxi Dress

Dillard's

BUY IT: $178; dillards.com

15 of 15

R.Vivimos Womens Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeves Vintage Ruffles Midi Dress

Amazon

BUY IT: $29; amazon.com

Advertisement
