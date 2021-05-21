It’s Sandal Season–And These Are Our Favorite Styles
The next best thing to going barefoot this summer? Stepping out in bright, colorful sandals that are just as cute as they are comfortable. We've rounded up some versatile pairs you can wear everywhere this season, from shopping around town to picnics by the shore. Pair them with flirty floral dresses for a party-ready look or dress up a crisp white shirt and your favorite jeans for lunch with the gals. Wherever you're going, these sweet sandals will take you there.
Universal Thread Natalie Easy Closure Strap Sport Sandals
BUY IT: $24,99; target.com
Meet your spring and summer getaway shoes. Soft straps in a fun pattern make them a memorable addition to any outfit (skip the heels and pack these for day and night alike), while a comfy insole and an ankle strap mean they’re perfect for sightseeing and walking all day long.
Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal
BUY IT: $69.95; zappos.com
We love the look of a classic gladiator sandal, and these win on style and convenience, thanks to a strap-on heel that saves you major lace-tying time.
Santana Suede Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $22; lulus.com
Sandals that work as well on vacation as they do at work? Check! If classic stripes aren't your style, these elevated twist slides also come in yellow, black, camel, and a red floral print.
A New Day Ama Quilted Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $19.99; target.com
A simple-as-it-comes silhouette gives these slip-on sandals easygoing weekend vibes, but they’d look just as cute at work paired with a breezy black midi skirt.
Portland Boot Company EVA Footbed Slide
BUY IT: $16; walmart.com
This budget-friendly pick will become your go-to pool and beach companion because of their lightweight, waterproof construction.
Quin Flat Sandals
BUY IT: $24; lulus.com
Get the look of a strappy heel without worrying if they'll become uncomfortable over time. Three straps and a zipper back make sure these sandals will stay in place for however long you want to wear them.
A New Day Rory Padded Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $19.99; target.com
Dream up the most perfect sandal for summer strolls, and these casual slides may just come to mind. A braided strap adds fun texture to the sandals, while a padded footbed offers necessary support.
Addison Suede Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $18; lulus.com
Hello, beach days! Give your outfit an instant boost of vacation-worthy style with these colorful sandals that are easy to slip on and off for a quick stroll in the sand. Also available in orange, pink, and leopard.
Time to Chill Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $18; lulus.com
White jeans and sundresses look even better and more warm weather ready with the addition of these red fuchsia strap sandals. Plus, they’re a total steal! They also come in other colors including rattan and tie-dye.
Melrose Ave Vegan Leather Crossband Flat Slide Sandal
BUY IT: $14.99; walmart.com
Leather slides will fit the bill for every special occasion you’ve got on the spring and summer docket, from weddings to dinner with friends and everywhere in between.