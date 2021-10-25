8 Cozy and Comfy Flannel Shirts From Amazon for Fall—Starting at $20

Flannel shirts come in all sorts of colors. You can go classic with red and black plaid, or try a feminine approach with pink tartan, blue and orange patterns, or a cute black and white checkered print. Plus, they pair well with everything from jeans to skirts, and they can even be knotted over a cute dress. Finding a soft flannel isn't hard—in fact, there are so many options right on Amazon. Not sure where to start? We did some investigating and found eight cute flannel shirts, from traditional plaid styles to shirt jackets (a.k.a. shackets) to cardigans and even a plaid shirt dress. Best of all? Everything is under $35.