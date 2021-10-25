8 Cozy and Comfy Flannel Shirts From Amazon for Fall—Starting at $20
There are so many reasons why the flannel shirt is a classic in a Southern gal's fall wardrobe. Often rendered in plaid, it has a stylishly cool look and a cozy feel that makes it a seasonal favorite. Flannel shirts are generally made of a thick wool or cotton material that'll keep you warm when it's nippy outside but won't make you sweat on hotter autumn days. So if you haven't added one to your wardrobe yet, now's the time to buy.
- Guanyy Long-Sleeve Classic Plaid Button Down Shirt, starting at $21.99
- Match Long-Sleeve Flannel Plaid Shirt, starting at $19.99
- SweatyRocks Long-Sleeve Plaid Shirt, starting at $28.99
- Dokotoo Corduroy Plaid Button Down Shirt, starting at $32.98 (orig. $39.99)
- BomDeals Plaid Cotton Flannel Hoodie, $22.88
- Lacozy Knit Buffalo Plaid Cardigan, starting at $23.99
- Legendary Whitetails Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt, $29.99
- Fancyinn Long-Sleeve Plaid Shirt Dress, starting at $26.99 (orig. $36.99)
Whether you're planning fun outdoor activities like apple picking, football tailgating, or mountain hiking, chances are you'll gravitate toward a flannel. Not only are these button-down shirts casual, relaxed, and totally Instagram-worthy, they're also extremely durable and made to last for years. And good thing, too, because you'll want to wear 'em with everything.
Flannel shirts come in all sorts of colors. You can go classic with red and black plaid, or try a feminine approach with pink tartan, blue and orange patterns, or a cute black and white checkered print. Plus, they pair well with everything from jeans to skirts, and they can even be knotted over a cute dress. Finding a soft flannel isn't hard—in fact, there are so many options right on Amazon. Not sure where to start? We did some investigating and found eight cute flannel shirts, from traditional plaid styles to shirt jackets (a.k.a. shackets) to cardigans and even a plaid shirt dress. Best of all? Everything is under $35.
Guanyy Long-Sleeve Classic Plaid Button Down Shirt
A classic plaid shirt is a must this fall. This one is made with a cotton and polyester blend to give it that cozy feeling, like a blanket that you can actually wear. The button-down shirt has a turn-down collar and long sleeves that can easily be rolled up to the elbow on warmer days, which is why Amazon shoppers say it's ideal for layering this fall. We like the lumberjack-esque red and black lattice pattern shown here, but it comes in more than 40 colors, so you can find your match.
Match Long-Sleeve Flannel Plaid Shirt
Good quality at a great price is exactly what you'll get with this Match flannel plaid shirt. The cotton flannel is super soft and breathable, yet it has enough weight to keep you warm in 60-degree weather. While many flannels tend to run big, this one has a slim, flattering fit, plus two breast pockets and a button under each sleeve to secure it when rolled up. This plaid shirt is a fan favorite, earning over 7,500 five-star ratings from shoppers; they say it's "figure flattering" and will "make you look put together."
SweatyRocks Long-Sleeve Plaid Shirt
Who says plaid can't be colorful? If you want to add some flair to your flannel collection, this option is a keeper. From classic red to non-traditional colors—like a feminine pink tartan (shown here), a pretty khaki, and a warm mustard—there are 45 styles to choose from. The breathable shirt has a loose fit that shoppers love. Buttons line the front, and you can wear it on its own or knotted over a T-shirt. It's no wonder this Amazon best-seller has more than 2,300 five-star ratings to date.
Dokotoo Plaid Button Down Shirt
Southerners know that layering during the fall is important, especially if it gets warm mid-day. And a shirt jacket, also known as the "shacket," is perfect for this weather. This versatile and flattering flannel top is soft to the touch, per reviewers, and can be worn solo or over a basic tee-and-leggings outfit to give it that fall aesthetic. It has silver buttons that give it an elevated appearance, a turn-down collar, two breast pockets, and easy-to-roll sleeves. You'll also love that it's oversized, which is very on trend at the moment.
BomDeals Plaid Cotton Flannel Hoodie
Forget layering a flannel over your hoodie—this hooded flannel top gives you the best of both worlds. The gray hood is sewn right into the thick, cotton flannel to cover your head and ears on a blustery day. It even comes with a drawstring to secure it while out and about. The soft hoodie has a loose yet flattering fit, with longer front and back hemlines to accentuate your curves. It's no wonder reviewers say they get "so many compliments on it." The hoodie has a button-up design, cuffed sleeves, two shirt pockets, and seven colors and patterns available.
Lacozy Knit Buffalo Plaid Cardigan
For a more put-together look that can be worn to the office or dinner, go with this knit cardigan that has over 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon (and counting). The chic and flowy black and white flannel has a longline hem that drapes nicely over your go-to outfits. The polyester and spandex blend gives the open-front cardigan a soft feel, and it has a slightly thick weight that shoppers appreciate. Just think of it as the elevated flannel!
Legendary Whitetails Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt
The mid-weight Legendary Whitetails flannel has a rugged, vintage look that's plucked straight from the woods. It has a lived-in appearance thanks to its deep red and brown palette and comes complete with a classic collar, buttons, and chest pockets. Shoppers say the quality is "better than expected," and you'll love that the cotton top feels great on the skin. And if you're into rolling the sleeves, the shirt has a chambray-lined cuff that sets it apart.
Fancyinn Long-Sleeve Plaid Shirt Dress
If you want to add plaid to your closet but not necessarily in shirt form, this plaid shirt dress might be just what you're looking for. Perfect for the holiday season, the pretty dress has classic flannel shirt features, like a collar, button-down details, and long sleeves, in addition to a flowy A-line skirt that hits above the knees. The dress also has a bow tie-waist that compliments curves and gives it a feminine appearance. Some reviewers love it so much, they're actually buying it in multiple colors—choose from red, pink, turmeric, and green.